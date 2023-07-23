  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Jad Hadid And Falaq Naaz Get Eliminated From Salman Khans Reality Show

admin July 23, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid And Falaq Naaz Get Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, two popular contestants, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz, have been shown the exit door.



Published: July 23, 2023 2:52 PM IST


By IANS

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid And Falaq Naaz Get Eliminated From Salman Khan's Reality Show
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid And Falaq Naaz Get Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, two popular contestants, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz, have been shown the exit door. Falaq and Jad have been eliminated on the Sunday episode, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. They were nominated against Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar. A Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss OTT called ‘@BiggBoss_Tak’ wrote: “BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house.”

Currently in the house, contestants such as Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar are left. Falaq made her acting debut with a cameo in the comedy series ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. She then played the role of Lakshmi and Sita in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka. She is the sister of actors Shafaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan.

Jad Hadid, is a famous Model, who was born on January 10, 1986, in Lebanon. He is one of the richest Lebanon-born model. He is also an actor who appeared in the 2011 drama ‘Out Loud’. He is a motorcycle enthusiast who was seen riding his Kawasaki Z1000. After chatter about him leaving the hosting duties, Bollywood star Salman Khan put all speculation at rest after appearing in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he was seen schooling Jiya for putting detergent into Elvish’s water.

He also took Manisha Rani and Aashika’s case for creating a fake love story with Abhishek Malhan to get the attention of the audience as the closeness of Falaq and Avinash according to them were getting noticed on camera.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams everyday on Jio Cinema giving  24 hours coverage into the lives of the housemates.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Priyanka Chopras Brother Siddharth And Mom in Law Denise Celebrate Birthdays Together in Cute Dance Video Watch

Home Entertainment Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth And Mom-in-Law Denise Celebrate Birthdays Together in Cute Dance Video, Watch Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth and mom-in-law Denise celebrated […]

July 13, 2023 0 2 min read

Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Reveals Why The Film Shows World War II Reference And Not Jallianwala Bagh

Home Entertainment Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Reveals Why The Film Shows World War II Reference And Not Jallianwala Bagh Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari speaks on […]

July 13, 2023 0 2 min read

Jawan Purvue: Shah Rukh Khan Debuts Bald Look, Deepika Padukone Does Some Action

Home Entertainment Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Debuts Bald Look, Deepika Padukone Does Some Action – Watch Jawan Prevue: The makers of the Shah Rukh […]

July 10, 2023 0 2 min read

Why Indians Are Upset With Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy And Censor Board

Home Entertainment Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate Explained: Why Indians Are Upset With Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy And Censor Board A sex scene in Christopher Nolan’s […]

July 22, 2023 0 5 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights