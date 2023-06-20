Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Opens Up About Her New Boyfriend

While interacting with fellow contestant Cyrus Broacha inside the Bigg Boss house, Aaliya spilled some beans on her new relationship. She also revealed how she met Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s divorce battle created a stir among the actor’s fans.

It’s only been three days since the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the show is already making headlines for numerous reasons. While on one hand, Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani are gushing over each other, other contestants like Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz and Jia Shankar are making headlines for opening up on their tough times. In the midst of this, Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, is stealing the limelight for her new romance outside the house. Aaliya, in an episode, opened up about the new man in her life.

What Aaliya Siddiqui Said On Bigg Boss OTT 2

While interacting with fellow contestant Cyrus Broacha inside the Bigg Boss house, Aaliya spilled some beans on her relationship. She revealed that her new partner is an “Italian and is very beautiful”. She further spoke that her significant other gives her love and respect and makes her feel protected. Aaliya Siddiqui said, “One of my friends used to like him and I told him that. At that time, there was nothing between us. So, he said he liked my eyes and then we started talking. He is a software engineer. He gives you respect and love. He makes you feel protected and chivalrous. That’s why I came into this relationship openly after 19 years. I wasn’t scared.”

When Cyrus Broacha asked her thoughts on getting married again, Aaliya replied, “Nahi yaar. Iss janam me shaadi toh nahi karungi (No, in this life I am not getting married again.) There’s no trust in marriage anymore.”

Aaliya On How She Met Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In the same conversation, Aaliya also spoke about how she met Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her love story with the actor. Aaliya said, “His brother was his assistant back then. He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So, his brother told me to stay there for a few days. I wasn’t comfortable. I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s stormy relationship has often made headlines. People have been shocked to see the estranged couple’s allegations against each other. Aaliya Siddiqui has claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and that his mother Mehrunisa harassed her. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor accused Aaliya of only wanting money.















