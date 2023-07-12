Menu
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja Bhatt Slams Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan For Body Shaming Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt recently slammed ‘Fukra Insaan’ aka Abhishek Malhan for body shaming Bebika Dhurve.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Slams 'Fukra Insaan' Aka Abhishek Malhan For Body Shaming Bebika Dhurve
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Slams ‘Fukra Insaan’ Aka Abhishek Malhan For Body Shaming Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more interesting with every passing day. The celebrity reality show hosted by Salman Khan has its own share of catfights, rivalries, blossoming romance and heartbreaks. Pooja Bhatt is one of the contestants who is even being praised by her critics for being honest and straightforward. The actress-filmmaker was recently hailed when she took a stand for Akanksha Puri when Jad Hadid called the latter a ‘bad-kisser’. Pooja is known for speaking up her mind in real life as well and never shies away from calling a spade a spade. In the latest episode she slammed Abhishek Malhan aka ‘Fukra Insaan’ for body shaming Bebika Dhurve.

POOJA BHATT SLAMS ABHISHEK MALHAN FOR BIDY SHAMING BEBIKA DHURVE

Abhishek had called Bebika Dhurve Tun Tun, referring to yesteryear singer and actress Uma Devi Khatri who played comic roles in 1950s and 1960s. Pooja opined, “Mujhe bhi Tun Tun sunna khatakta kyunki jis duniya mein main rehti hoon auraton ko Tun Tun nahi bolte. But I let it go because I think yehi hai yahan ka vibe hai, logon ko koi problem hai nahi isse (I also don’t like hearing people being called Tun Tun, because no one addresses a woman like that in the world I come from.  But I let it go because I feel it could be the vibe of this place and people don’t have a problem with it).” She further added, “for the first time I felt Abhishek was insecure of how I give attention to Bebika and this is weird because I’ve never stopped anyone from talking or supporting a person who they like, then why do I get questioned?”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at India.com.










