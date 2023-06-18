Menu
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar Evicted in First Episode For Destroying House Property Check Fans Reaction

By: admin

Date:


Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar has been evicted in first episode for destroying the house property. – Check Fans Reaction

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Jue 17, 2023. The reality show is creating a lot of buzz as Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar as the host this time. Salman came in his trademark style and made a grand entry in the show with swagger. The actor was candid with the contestants and interacted with them and their families. This time filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt is also going to be one of the participants in the reality series. However, social media influencer Puneet Superstar was eliminated within 24 hours. Puneet was warned by Bigg Boss, right on the first day, after Puneet smeared toothpaste all over himself on the show, as reported by India Today.

PUNEET SUPERSTAR GETS EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS OTT 2

The social media star was the 12th contestant on the reality show. Before entering the house, he was questioned and grilled by Salman Khan and the panelists. Puneet was seen smearing toothpaste all over himself, within hours of entering the house. Bigg Boss also gave him a final warning to keep a check on his behaviour. Puneet created history by getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house within 24 hours.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO PUNEET SUPERSTAR’S EVICTION FROM BIGG BOSS OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on Jio Cinemas app.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, check out this space at India.com.










