Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Gets Slammed by Netizens For Slut-Shaming Akanksha Puri – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become much more exciting and engaging this time as the game of deceit, jealousy, animosity and sparkling romance among housemates has started. Apart from Manisha Rani flirting with Lebanese model Jad Hadid, the latter’s brewing romance with Akanksha Puri is also making headlines. However, Akanksha’s fans were left disappointed with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and called out show host Salman Khan for slut-shaming Akanksha. They also accused the actor for being biased towards Bebika. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor opined that Akanksha was faking it when she said that she felt ‘unsafe’ around Bebika when they were in jail together. The latter had stated that that the way Bebika was speaking to herself, cursing her and hoping that she got locked in the bathroom concerned her. She also mentioned that it would do her good to see a doctor.

AKANKSHA PURI GETS SCOLDED BY SALMAN KHAN ON WEEKEND KA VAAR

Salman scolded Akanksha and told her that she doesn’t have the qualifications to recommend medical assistance to anyone. The Mika Di Vohti winner was accused of spreading false narrative, telling Avinash Sachdeva that Jad Hadid was making her uncomfortable but still not telling Jad himself to stay away. Netizens, on the other hand were miffed with Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers and Salman as they lashed out for targeting Akanksha.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SALMAN KHAN’S WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE:

Basically Salman khan ka kahna tha ke

*Stay Away from #JiyaShankar

*Respect My Darling #PoojaBhatt

*Adopt #BebikaDhurve bcuz Her Father Close to the Makers Its a Flop Script as per me ,

What are your views ?#Fukralnsaan #BBOTT2#BiggBossOTT2 #AbhisekMalhan#AkankshaPuri pic.twitter.com/bpzd1v7RrI — ♡ (@RajmaChawalOG) June 24, 2023

How did Salman make Bebika a Victim? How can he forget the statements she made on Abhishek? #Fukralnsaan #AbhisekMalhan #BiggBoss #BigBossOTT — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) June 24, 2023

I think Salman Khan has this God complex. Blatant nepotism and unfair weekly review. I stopped the episode after they said Pooja is playing great referring her ‘Khiladi’.. She n Cyrus has done nothing apart from targeting palak jiya fukra..no matter Bhai is no more bankable — Indian Influenzer (@D_Influenzer) June 24, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui as one of the contestants.

