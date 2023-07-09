Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Smoking Cigarette on Live Show – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan is back as the cool host on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actor who has hosted sixteen seasons of the reality show series has made his debut for the first time on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Prior to Salman, Karan Johar was the show host in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Salman had recently schooled the housemates on their behaviour and also to keep in mind the family audiences. He had slammed Jad Hadid and ex-contestant Akanksha Puri over their viral kiss episode. The duo who locked lips as part of a dare during a task were told by the show host that their actions don’t comply with Indian culture as our society is conservative.

In a recent episode the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was seen talking to contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar. In a picture gone viral, Salman was seen holding a cigarette in his left hand. In no time netizens lashed out at the actor. Some even slammed the show editors for not being careful on the editing table.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SALMAN’S VIRAL PHOTOS FROM BIGG BOSS OTT 2:

#SalmanKhan smoking cigarette on #BiggBossOTT2 Weekend ka Vaar .. What’s your opinion on this ? pic.twitter.com/bKrbYTLMIv — Vinsmoke 999 (@vinsmokee999) July 9, 2023

#SalmanKhan smoking cigarette in live #BiggBossOTT2 show??? Dated 8th July #JioCinema Or it is something Else in the hand of #SalmanKhan ??? pic.twitter.com/jvRQ0Q6oyS — Pravince Tiwari (@pravince21) July 8, 2023

Sab Kuch To Thik Tha Par #SalmanKhan Bhaii ko Expose nahi Karna tha Editor 🥺 Pahle Appy Feez me 🍷 milakar Pina tak to thik tha par Live Telecast Me Smoking wo bhi Without Warning ⚠️?@JioCinema @EndemolShineIND #BiggBossOTT2 #JiyaShankar #ShahRukhKhan #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/96JapDeqT8 — 🌵 it’s A Girl 🌵 (@aajkiladkii) July 9, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

