Bigg Boss OTT 2 Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Smoking Cigarette on Live Show Check Reactions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan recently got trolled for smoking cigarette on the live reality Show – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Smoking Cigarette on Live Show – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan is back as the cool host on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actor who has hosted sixteen seasons of the reality show series has made his debut for the first time on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Prior to Salman, Karan Johar was the show host in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Salman had recently schooled the housemates on their behaviour and also to keep in mind the family audiences. He had slammed Jad Hadid and ex-contestant Akanksha Puri over their viral kiss episode. The duo who locked lips as part of a dare during a task were told by the show host that their actions don’t comply with Indian culture as our society is conservative.

In a recent episode the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was seen talking to contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar. In a picture gone viral, Salman was seen holding a cigarette in his left hand. In no time netizens lashed out at the actor. Some even slammed the show editors for not being careful on the editing table.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SALMAN’S VIRAL PHOTOS FROM BIGG BOSS OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at India.com.










