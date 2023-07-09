Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shafaq Naaz Tells Salman Khan Falaq is Not Being Herself on The Show, Asks, ‘Why Are You Scared?’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more interesting with each episode as the reality show is taking audiences and critics’ feedback seriously. A lot of issues are addressed by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar based on the complaint by netizens on social media. Salman recently invited Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz’s sister Shafaq on the sets and asked her about her views regarding the episodes. Falaq unabashedly admitted that she finds the series boring as all the participants are being unreal. She also told her sister to not be ‘scared’ of anyone and be the way she is in her own house.

SHAFAQ NAAZ TELLS FALAQ TO EXPRESS HER OPINIONS

When the show host quizzed Shafaq about the show, she said, “To tell you the truth, I find it very low.” When the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan actor jokingly asked if it was because of him, she replied, “Not at all! If there is any energy here, it is because of you. I watch Bigg Boss a lot and I love the show but I feel the energy of the show is very low this time. I am unable to see passion in any contestant.” The actress further added, “Everyone wants to participate in Bigg Boss but the contestants here seem to be unaware of the huge platform that they have got. They seem to have no clue what they should do on such a platform.” Salman pointed out that he has often tried to explain the same to the housemates. As Falaq broke down, Shafaq opined, “So, no one is real (on Bigg Boss OTT 2). Falaq, do not cry, you are very strong. But where are you lost? What happened? This is not who you are….none of us have seen you like this. You have such strong opinions and views. You speak less, but you speak your mind. Why are you scared? What is scaring you? Are you even capable of being scared?” She then told, “We know she is not like this at all. (Here) She is very conscious of what she is doing and how she looks …whether it looks good or bad on her.”

SALMAN KHAN TELLS SHAFAQ NAAZ NOT TO BE SCARED

Salman consoled Falaq and stated that, “If you go wrong, I will tell you. Do not worry! I told you about Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid. I am not here to take any classes. I know you may not understand some things when inside the house and that is why we are here. I come twice a week, and God forbid if something big goes wrong then Bigg Boss interferes. We will not allow anything wrong to happen inside the house.” Shafaq then told her sister, “Do not cry! Stop crying. Salman sir is here to guide you, please stop being bothered about what is wrong and right. Do what you feel is right. Why don’t you fight for yourself? What are you scared of?” When the latter said she is not scared, her sister again asked, “Then what are you thinking? What is wrong? You have fought the world, what are these 13-14 people inside this house?”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

