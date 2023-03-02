Home

Billi Billi Song: Palak Tiwari Slays in Hot Purple Ethnic Outfit, Netizens Hail Her Look

Billi Billi Song: Palak Tiwari is slaying in her hot purple ethnic outfit in the peppy track from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Billi Billi Song: Salman Khan’s recently released song Billi Billi featuring him and Pooja Hegde is breaking the internet. The song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all about fun and celebration. The action-drama also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Palak Tiwari. Palak Tiwari is television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter and is quiet often making the headlines with her fashion statements. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Shehnaaz and Palak’s Bollywood debut. While Shehnaaz has earlier acted in Punjabi films. Palak will be very first time appear on the silver-screen in Salman’s actioner. Shehnaaz and Palak’s desi avatars in Billi Billi has mesmerized netizens.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO BILLI BILLI SONG:

She dance so well😭

She deserved a solo space for this thumkas and some more steps #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/8egq6fujpo — ~ kuldeep (@shehnaazkaafan) March 2, 2023

NETIZENS HAIL PALAK TIWARI’S APPEARANCE IN BILLI BILLI SONG

Palak captioned her post as “Let’s do the #BilliBilli dance!🕺🏻Song out now”. While Shehnaaz wore a powder blue lehenga, Palak donned a hot purple crop-top with matching salwar. Both the actors wore black shades and slayed like Boss ladies. Netizens went gaga over her killer fashion statements. Apart from Shehnaaz, Palak’s 10-second appearance in the songs was also appreciated by fans. The latter has been looking forward to her big-screen debut and it seems her hard-work is finally paying off. Palak has often been spotted with her mom Shweta working out rigorously at the gym. The latter who herself is a fitness freak and has the perfect bikini body, also trains her daughter at times to push herself. Reacting to Palak’s hot ethnic look, a user tweeted “Also, how can I miss @palaktiwarii from #BilliBilliSong. #PalakTiwari‘s first look from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is here and I hope we celebrate her with #ShehnaazGill. #BilliBilli #SalmanKhan”. Another netizen captioned his post as “Though all eyes on @ishehnaaz_gill, #PalakTiwari also slays with her debut appearance in #BilliBilliSong. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #Bollywood”.

This is the first time that Sukhbir has sung and composed a song for Salman’s movie. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023.

