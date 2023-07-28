Bira 91 launches its first Taproom in the heart of Delhi NCR at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

Bira 91, one of the world’s fastest-growing beer companies, today announced the opening of its first Taproom at the upscale DLF CyberHub in Gurugram. Bira 91 has always been at the forefront of the beer revolution in the country since its inception. After the launch of two award-winning Taprooms in Bengaluru, this will be the brand’s third launch and the first one in Delhi-NCR region.

Opening its doors to the public on 28th July 2023, the taproom will feature an impressive selection of 16 beers on tap, carefully crafted to satisfy every palate. The food menu, curated by renowned Chef Vicky Ratnani, will offer a delectable array of dishes that perfectly complement the beer flavours. Additionally, the Taproom will showcase an extensive variety ofspecialty cocktails curated exclusively by the popular sommelier Magandeep Singh, offering classic and unique creations to elevate the drinking experience. The Taproom at CyberHub will also have the first-ever offline Bira 91 Merch Store showcasing some of the most-loved merch from the brand.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Jain, Founder, and CEO at Bira 91, “As we continue our journey to build India’s largest D2C platform for beer innovation, we are ecstatic to bring the Taproom experience to Delhi NCR. Nestled amidst the buzzing CyberHub in Gurugram, the new Taproom serves as a haven for beer enthusiasts and becomes a catalyst for fostering the beer culture in the city. We are also excited to introduce Delhi NCR to Make Play Thursdays, where we release a new beer every week, actively engaging with consumers to gather feedback, and craft brews that truly resonate with the aspirations of the millennium city. We are certain that Taproom will redefine the landscape of beer in Delhi NCR, setting the stage for a future, brimming with exciting, experimental and flavourful beers.”

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Singh, Senior Vice President, Pubs at Bira 91, said, “Beer consumption in India thrives at multiple levels, with the out-of-home experience playing a pivotal role in nurturing the country’s growing beer culture. The increasing availability of diverse and premium beer options has not only democratized the industry but also shaped the evolving Indian taste palate. Bira 91 has led the beer revolution and with the introduction of Bira 91’s latest Taproom in CyberHub, that offers 16 beers on tap, carefully curated food menu and artistically crafted cocktails that will give the city an experience like never before!”

Bira 91’s new Taproom at DLF CyberHub spreads across an area of 3700 sq. ft and can accommodate over 120 people. The interiors draw inspiration from the brewing process of beers, dedicating four unique murals each to harvesting, milling, brewing, fermenting, and sipping. The Taproom’s overall aesthetic perfectly embodies the brand’s creative, playful, and vibrant nature, with the ceiling, murals, and lighting incorporating its distinctive colours and patterns. Every element has been carefully crafted to provide an unparalleled blend of taste, ambience, and excitement. The Taproom will serve as a venue for live experiences, including music, sports screenings, pub quizzes, and engaging beer education workshops and tastings. This atmosphere will drive engagement, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in the world of beer while enjoying the camaraderie and energy of a dynamic community.

Location and Timings:

Location: 2G, Building 10-A, Ground Floor, CyberHub

Timings: 11 am – 2 am

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...