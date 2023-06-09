Home

Bloody Daddy HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Bloody Daddy leaked online: Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial, starring Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Shahid Kapoor as Bloody Dadd (Photo: Movie Poster)

Bloody Daddy Leaked Online For Free Download: Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. June 9. Starring Shahid Kapoor as our desi John Wick, Bloody Daddy is a film set in the background of drugs and the underworld and it is streaming on Jio Cinemas. The film has received mixed reviews. However, it has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release on the streaming platform, Bloody Daddy was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, Bloody Daddy’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Bloody Daddy stars Shahid Kapoor in the role of an NCB officer who nabs a big drug dealer but is asked to give it all away because his son gets kidnapped. The film stars Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, and Rajeev Khandelwal among others in important roles.

Bloody Daddy has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntala, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).
















