Blue Pills, Russian Girls Were Planned to do Away With Late Actor Says Vikas Malu Wife

Home

Entertainment

Satish Kaushik Death: ‘Blue Pills, Russian Girls Were Planned to do Away With Late Actor’ Says Vikas Malu’s Wife

Satish Kaushik Death Case: Vikas Malu’s second wife Saanvi Malu has said that she won’t cooperate in the investigation until the investigating inspector with “suspicious role” is changed.

Satish Kaushik Death Vikas Malu’s Wife Alleges Delhi Cop Destroyed Evidence



Satish Kaushik Death Case: After being summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the death of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, businessman Vikas Malu’s second wife Saanvi Malu has said that she won’t cooperate in the investigation until the investigating inspector with “suspicious role” is changed. Vikas Malu’s second wife, who levelled serious allegations against her husband has been summoned by the Delhi Police to record her statement in connection on Monday. Saanvi lodged a fresh complaint against Delhi Police Inspector Vijay Singh, alleging that he had once tried to hush up her sexual assault case by allegedly destroying all the evidence.

Saanvi has said that she wants someone else to do the investigation instead of Vijay Singh alleging that he was hand in gloves with her husband. Vijay Singh has been deputed by the senior officials to look into the allegations regarding the Rs 15 crore issue.

“Whereas the above mentioned complaint filed by you on 11.03.2023, is being enquired by the undersigned. There are reasonable ground to examine you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the enquiry of the above mentioned complaint. Therefore, you are requested to join the enquiry before the undersigned on 13.03.23 at 11 am, at your home or any other place convenient to you,” the Delhi Police stated in the notice.

However, the woman’s lawyer Rajendra Chhabra has told ANI that Vikas Malu’s wife won’t cooperate in the investigation pertaining to the “suspicious” role of the investigating officer. Talking to the news agency, Rajendra Chhabra said, “The role of the inspector, under whose supervision the whole investigation is taking place, is already under scanner. My client (Vikas Malu’s wife) will not join the investigation till the inspector is changed”.

The lawyer said that they have also sent an email to the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding this and has told about the “suspicious” role of the Inspector. “The woman had made rape allegations against her husband Vikas Malu, and it was the same inspector investigating the case. But, he was removed from investigation for allegedly tampering with the evidence. Now, again after the complaint of my client, the same inspector has been appointed for investigation, which is surprising,” Chhabra added.

Vikas Malu’s wife has levelled serious accusations against her husband. She alleged that actor Satish Kaushik and her husband had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.

Speaking to ANI, she had said, “I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji’s death. He had come to my husband’s farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse. Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India.”

She further alleged, “When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That’s why I have brought this angle to the police for a fair investigation.”

However, Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik reacted strongly to the allegations and refuted the claims of financial transactions. She also asked Vikas Malu’s wife to withdraw the case. In an interview with ABP News, Shashi Kaushik said her husband had gone to Delhi to attend the Holi party. “Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu were good friends and they would never fight. Shashi Kaushik said Vikas Malu is very rich, so there will be no situation where he needs money from Satish Kaushik. She said the allegations of money transactions are baseless,” she said.

Shashi Kaushik said that the post-mortem report has confirmed that the late actor had 98 per cent blockage in his arteries and no drug was found in his sample.











