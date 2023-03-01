Home

Bollywood Holi Songs 2023: 11 Best Tracks For Your Festive Playlist

Bollywood Holi Songs 2023: As Holi is around the corner, Indians across the globe are geared up for the biggest celebration of our culture and unity in diversity through colours. Globalization and technological advancements have made Holi a common occasion among all those who believe in the beauty of love, life and colors. And what better way to honour our ancient rituals better than art. Bollywood since many decades has been creating evergreen Holi songs which resonates with not just Indians but all those fascinated by festivities. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, every Bollywood celeb has grooved to Holi songs.

CHECK OUT THE BEST HOLI SONGS FOR YOUR 2023 PLAYLIST:

Holi Aayi Re Kanhai (Mother India-1957)

The track sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Shamshad Begum is one of the most iconic songs of Hindi cinema. Picturised on Raaj Kumar and Sunil Dutt, it also features Nargis Dutt. The music has been composed by the great maestro Naushad, while the lyrics have been penned by Shakeel Badayuni. The song narrates the joyful mode of Lord Krishna at Vrindawan during Holi. The mammoth idol of Lord Shiva in the background at the village showcases how ancient spirituality celebrates human emotions. Holi Aayi Re Kanhai, is one of the most memorable songs of Mother India (1957).

2. Jai Jai Shivshankar (War-2019)

The song featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff resonates with Gen Z and millenials’ way of celebrating Holi. A mix of Desi colours with western beats and dance moves is the perfect fusion for festivities. Holi is all about celebrating life and what better way to get into the part mode. The song from Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller is one of the most energetic tracks for your Holi playlist.

3. Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat (Navrang-1959)

The song from V Shantaram’s Navrang gives a new perspective to art and festivities. Shot in a theatrical mode, the Holi track blends the essence of Holi with cinematic art. The music is composed by C Ramchandra, while the lyrics are penned by Bharat Vyas.

4. Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani-2013)

The song picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is the Gen Z and millenials’ way of celebrating Holi. The music has been composed by Pritam, while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade’s Holi duet is one of the most beloved songs from the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

5. Aaj Na Chodenge (Kati Patang-1971)

The Holi track from Shakti Samanta’s romantic musical-drama is still cherished by movie buffs as one of their favorite songs. Aaj Na Chodenge is picturised on late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veetran actor Asha Parekh. Their chemistry in the festive track makes it one of the most memorable classic melodies. One gets a glimpse of the relevance of Holi to Indians through this song.

6. Do Me a Favour (Waqt: The Race Against Time-2005)

The song picturised on Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in Vipul Amrutal Shah’s family-drama is one of the most fun Holi tracks of mid-2000s. Akshay and Priyanka’s chemistry makes this song worth adding to your playlist.

7. Rang Barse (Silsila-1981)

The Holi track from Yash Chopra’s romantic-melodrama was sung by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his baritone voice. The music was composed by Shiv-Hari, while Big B’s late father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote the lyrics of the song. The song also features Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan.

8. Gori Tu Latth Maar (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha-2017)

The song track from Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar’s social-drama showcases the famous Latth Maar Holi at rural areas and smaller towns in India. The duet by Sonu Nigam and Palak Muchhal is a must for your Holi playlist.

9. Hori Khele Raghuveera (Baghban-2003)

The song featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Lilette Dubey and others is yet another iconic Holi song sung by Big B. The music has been composed by the late Aadesh Shrivastava, while the lyrics have been penned by Sameer. The song narrates the glory of Lord Ram and his ways of celebrating Holi with his noblemen and subjects. The heartwarming song has been beautifully shot in the Ravi Chopra directorial.

10. Go Paagal (Jolly LLB 2-2017)

The song picturised on Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi is a groovy number that shows the madness and joy of Holi among Indian middle-class. One of the craziest Holi tracks to add to your playlist.

11. Holi Ke Din (Sholay-1975)

The song in Ramesh Sippy’s action-drama features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The music is composed by RD Burman and the lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi. This is one of the most evergreen Holi tracks sung by the legends – Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Holi is on March 8, 2023, get ready with your Bollywood playlist to celebrate with your family, relatives and friends.

For more updates on Bollywood Holi songs, check out this space at India.com.











