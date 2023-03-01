Home

Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Get Life Threat on Phone Call: ‘Bomb Planted in Their Houses’

Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Get Life Threat in Call to Nagpur Police ‘Bomb Planted in Their Houses’

Mumbai: An unidentified caller claimed that bombs have been planted near the residences of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, veteran actor Dharmendra’s residence and industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. A phone call was received by the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on Tuesday. Soon after that, the Nagpur Police were informed then they relayed this to the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai police have started the investigation

The cops have also alerted local police in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors and the industrialists. The teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) are also likely to check for any suspicious objectives near the premises of the three people. The caller also claimed that 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack. Meanwhile, the officials have started working to identify the caller and trace him.

Highest Z+ Security Cover For Mukesh Ambani, His Family

The Supreme Court has directed that the highest Z+ security cover should be provided to billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family across the country and also while traveling abroad. The court said that the entire expenses and cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover to the Ambanis within India or abroad shall be borne by them.

In 2021, Mumbai police’s crime branch unit detained two people in connection with spreading rumours of bombs at three railway stations and Amitabh Bachchan’s house.











