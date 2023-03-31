Boney Kapoor Poses With Janhvi Kapoor Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Fans Ask Rishta Pakka?

Home

Boney Kapoor Poses With Janhvi Kapoor’s Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Fans Ask ‘Rishta Pakka?’

Boney Kapoor Arrives With Janhvi Kapoor’s Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand launch. See pics.

Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya arrive together at Ambani’s party (PC Viral Bhayani)

At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand launch, the complete film fraternity was present to be a part of Ambanis. While Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan with kids Suhana and Aryan arrived at the magnificent event, what caught our attention was filmmaker Boney Kapoor‘s entry with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Though Janhvi didn’t turn up, so Shikhar showed his presence at Nita Ambani’s gigantic cultural event.

In the photos doing rounds on the internet, Boney Kapoor is seen posing with Shikhar. Janhvi’s lover can be seen blushing as he struck some poses with Boney.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded on the internet, fans started commenting on the paps page where they asked, ‘Rishta Pakka Ho Gaya?’ (Is their relationship official?)

This is not the first time when Boney posed with Shikhar. On Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash, the two posed happily for the paps where Boney kept his arm on Shikhar’s shoulder.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde. He allegedly once dated Janhvi Kapoor before they broke up. Karan Johar nearly confirmed their relationship rumours in Koffee With Karan. Now, it seems the two are again in a relationship.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The film will hit the big screen in 2023. Additionally, she is working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, where she plays a cricket player.











