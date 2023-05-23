Box Office: 2018 Beats 7-Year-Old Record of Mohanlal Pulimurugan, Becomes The Highest-Grossing Malayalam Movie of All Time

Home

Box Office: ‘2018’ Beats 7-Year-Old Record of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, Becomes The Highest-Grossing Malayalam Movie of All Time – Check Detailed Report

2018 Malayalam Box Office: Tovino Thomas starrer ‘2018’ is doing fabulous business at the Box Office. The film has now emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and has broken several records. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial has replaced ‘Pulimurugan’ to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. The Mohanlal starrer held the record for the last seven years.

As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, ‘2018‘ has grossed around Rs 137.50 crore in 17 days at the ticket window. Pulimurugan, which was released in the year 2016, grossed Rs 137.35 crore. It is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film overseas with approx Rs 63.30 crore from the overseas market. ‘2018’ has grossed Rs 65.30 crore from Kerala alone and it is already on its way to becoming the third highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state.

On Monday, the director of the film took to social media to share the Box Office collection report of the film and made a celebratory Instagram post. He called it an ‘all-time industry hit’ and revealed the worldwide figures.

‘2018’ has not just done wonders for the people associated with the film but has also ended the long dry run of the Malayalam film industry at the Box Office. The industry was seeing back-to-back disasters at the ticket window and ‘2018’ has come as a breath of fresh air.

The film is produced by Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Production. It is a survival thriller based on the actual events of the 2018 Kerala floods. Apart from Tovino Thomas, ‘2018’ also features Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Narain, Lal, and Voneeth Sreenivasan among others. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the ‘2018’ Box Office!















