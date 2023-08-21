Breaking the Chain to prevent Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India accounts

for a substantial number of Hepatitis B and C cases, with approximately 40 million people

estimated to be infected. Among the myriad ways hepatitis is transmitted, one of the most

disconcerting is the mother-to-child transmission, which exposes newborns to a life-long

battle against this stubborn virus.

Hepatitis is a viral infection that affects the liver, causing inflammation and potentially

leading to severe health complications. The two most common types of Hepatitis are B and

C, both of which can be transmitted from an infected mother to her child during childbirth.

This mode of transmission is known as mother-to-child transmission (MTCT), vertical

transmission or perinatal transmission. Every year on 28th July, the world comes together

under a unified theme to raise awareness about viral hepatitis. The theme for 2023 is ‘We’re

not waiting.’

Dr. Tuhin Mitra, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fortis Anandapur, Kolkata, stated

“Pregnant women who are carriers of Hepatitis B or C viruses are at risk of transmitting the

infection to their babies. Without timely intervention, up to 90% of infants born to infected

mothers can develop chronic Hepatitis B, and around 5-20% can contract Hepatitis C.

Transmission can occur during childbirth or shortly afterward, and in some cases, it may

even happen during pregnancy. The process of protecting a child from hepatitis begins even

before conception. All women of reproductive age should be screened for hepatitis B and C.

If they are found to be positive, healthcare providers can ensure that appropriate steps are

taken to minimize the risk of transmission to the baby. As the theme for 2023 encourages

pregnant women cannot and should not wait to get checked for Hepatitis.”

Prenatal care is crucial in these scenarios. Regular monitoring during pregnancy can identify

any potential risks or complications associated with hepatitis, allowing healthcare providers

to act swiftly and ensure the health of both mother and baby. Postnatal care, too, plays a

pivotal role in preventing mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis. Regular check-ups of

the infant are necessary to confirm that the child remains free of the virus and is growing

healthily. In line with its commitment to the health and well-being of the community, Fortis

Hospital Anandapur is taking proactive measures to prevent the mother-to-child

transmission of Hepatitis, aiming to create a healthier future for the city’s citizens.

