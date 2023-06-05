Home

Gufi Paintal’s Death: Actor’s Brother Kanwarjit Paintal Breaks Down During Last Rites

Gufi Paintal Death: The veteran actor’s brother Kanwarjit Paintal called him a father-like figure and said that he was a talented actor and will always be remembered for his roles.

Gufi Paintal’s Death: Ace comedian and actor Kanwarjit Paintal expressed grief on the demise of his brother Gufi Paintal, who died Monday morning (June 5). Paintal called him a father-like figure and said that he was a talented actor and will always be remembered for his roles. He told ANI, “My brother, who was like a father had gone now. What should I say about such an actor who made his name and left a mark on people’s hearts. Shakuni will definitely be remembered whenever there is talk of ‘Mahabharat’. He was a good man and a brilliant actor. May God rest his soul in peace.”

Gufi worked as an actor, casting director, assistant director, production manager, and director. He was a multifaceted personality. He started his career as an engineer but later because of his interest shifted to acting. In 1975, the veteran actor debuted in the film ‘Rafoo Chakkar’. After a couple of years, he was seen in ‘Dillagi’ and ‘Des Pardes’. His brother also greatly helped him in his acting career as he was already a established name in the entertainment industry.

Paintal informed ANI that as an assistant director, he worked with well-known filmmaker Rahul Rawail. He also worked as the casting director of ‘Mahabharat’. “After working in the mythological show, his career graph started going up and he did a number of TV shows, direction and became a popular face of the entertainment industry,” he added.

Gufi Paintal was also seen in TV shows, such as ‘CID’, and ‘Ssshhhh…Koi Hai‘ and ‘Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein’. He also directed a film titled ‘Shree Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’.

Kanwarjit acted in movies like ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Dilwala’ and ‘Teri Kasam’.

May his soul rest in peace.















