BTS ARMY Cant Keep Calm as Jimin to Lend His Voice in Vin Diesel Fast X, See Reaction

BTS ARMY Can’t Keep Calm as Jimin to Lend His Voice in Vin Diesel’s Fast X, See Reaction

In a surprise announcement, it has been revealed that BTS member Jimin will lend his voice to a new song for the upcoming Fast and Furious movie, Fast X. The news was shared by BTS agency BigHit Music on their official Twitter account on Tuesday evening. Jimin will be joining forces with a group of talented rappers and singers, including Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for the soundtrack of the highly anticipated movie. The new song, titled “Angel Pt.1,” is set to be unveiled on May 18, as confirmed by BigHit Music.

Fans of BTS and the Fast and Furious franchise have expressed their excitement over the news, with many taking to social media to share their anticipation for the release of the new track. This collaboration marks yet another milestone for BTS and its members, who continue to make waves in the music industry. Jimin, known for his powerful vocals and impressive dance moves, has become a fan favorite among BTS fans, also known as ARMY. His involvement in the Fast and Furious franchise is sure to add to the excitement surrounding the movie’s release, which is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

With this new collaboration, Jimin and his fellow artists are sure to deliver a memorable and thrilling soundtrack for Fast X. ARMY can’t wait to hear what they have in store and are counting down the days until the release of “Angel Pt.1.”

Check out the reactions from the BTS ARMY:

from Marvel to fast and furious. Park Jimin is insanee oh my god. pic.twitter.com/16Zetb3ESE — tani⁷ (@stopbeingdelulu) May 9, 2023

“Fast & Furious, I watched them. All the series” Jimin in his 2020 live pic.twitter.com/KpESLB6F3G — Jiin (@jmintine) May 9, 2023

Will be part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Fast and Furious 10 movie. #FastX

ⓒ : https://t.co/VAcXPiRVbn

ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ pic.twitter.com/Mmqc8NvBp8 — Jimℹn (@parkjijmin) May 10, 2023

But just as a reminder Jimin is an ambassador for Dior and an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. Most successful K-pop solo album, topped #1 on the HOT 100, ost the Marvel movie then Fast And Furious‍

pic.twitter.com/TTfKdcS7XB — woky (@libraldols) May 10, 2023

