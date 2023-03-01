Home

BTS ARMY Goes Berserk After Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Gets His First Promotion in Military – Check Reactions

BTS‘ eldest member Jin aka Kim Seok-jin, who has been in the military now, has got his first promotion. Jin has become a Private First Class and his mark of rank on his chest will be switched to a two-striped badge. He had informed J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok of the same when he announced that he has decided to cancel the postponement of his enlistment. He told J-Hope that he should not look him in the eyes as he is now a Private. The others and Kim Nam-Joon aka RM teased Jin saying that he is a like a Tiger Trainer (strict trainer).

BTS ARMY CELEBRATES JIN’S PROMOTION

Fans rejoiced the promotion of Jin as he finished more than 80 days in the army. BTS ARMY flooded the Twitter with congratulatory messages. One of the fans called him, “Tiger Trainer Jin”. Another wrote, “Congratulations to BTS’s Jin Kim Seokjin for getting his first promotion in the Korean military! Jin has finished more than 80 days in the ARMY. 👏👏👏”.

For those waiting for Seokjin’s selfie… on special day like today..Probably, it is impossible to use the phone camera at all due to regulations. Soldiers have to install a security app when using a cell phone, but the security app restricts the use of the camera.#JIN @bts_twt https://t.co/V4x8ibRRpk — 5 seconds of 석진 (@seokjinbottle) March 1, 2023

Congratulations Private First Class Kim Seokjin . From the saddest day to the proudest day, we will always be cheering for you and waiting for your return. Stay healthy and safe. #Jin#단_호랑이조교_김석진일병_결#김석진일병_셀카기대하지말입니다#석진이는_이제_일병이라네 pic.twitter.com/hXlbOs7JGX — 👨‍🚀 KSJ’s Earth | The Astronaut 👨‍🚀 🌙 🎣 (@crystalsnow9212) February 28, 2023

| 03.01.2023 | (18) PRIVATE FIRST CLASS JIN

TIGER TRAINER JIN The best day is with #TheAstronaut by #Jin of @BTS_twt and @coldplay . pic.twitter.com/JcNWsbv3SP — ᴊɪᴇᴜɴ ᴋɪᴍ (@KimJieun412185) March 1, 2023

| 03.01.2023 | (14) PRIVATE FIRST CLASS JIN

TIGER TRAINER JIN The best day is with #TheAstronaut by #Jin of @BTS_twt and @coldplay . pic.twitter.com/l14u45lBJJ — ᴊɪᴇᴜɴ ᴋɪᴍ (@KimJieun412185) March 1, 2023

Kim Seokjin aka Jin has shown his talents in so many spheres, and it is not surprising that he is shining there too! It’s reported that Jin started his training on December 13, 2022, at the Gyeonggi Province, close to the border with North Korea, and is expected to complete his service by June 2024.











