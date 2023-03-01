1.4 C
BTS ARMY Goes Berserk After Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Gets His First Promotion in Military – Check Reactions

Entertainment

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
BTS member Jin gets promoted to Private First Class within three months. Here’s how the ARMY reacted.

BTS ARMY Goes Berserk After Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Gets His First Promotion in Military – Check Reactions
BTS ARMY Goes Berserk After Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Gets His First Promotion in Military – Check Reactions

BTS‘ eldest member Jin aka Kim Seok-jin, who has been in the military now, has got his first promotion. Jin has become a Private First Class and his mark of rank on his chest will be switched to a two-striped badge. He had informed J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok of the same when he announced that he has decided to cancel the postponement of his enlistment. He told J-Hope that he should not look him in the eyes as he is now a Private. The others and Kim Nam-Joon aka RM teased Jin saying that he is a like a Tiger Trainer (strict trainer).

BTS ARMY CELEBRATES JIN’S PROMOTION

Fans rejoiced the promotion of Jin as he finished more than 80 days in the army. BTS ARMY flooded the Twitter with congratulatory messages. One of the fans called him, “Tiger Trainer Jin”. Another wrote, “Congratulations to BTS’s Jin Kim Seokjin for getting his first promotion in the Korean military! Jin has finished more than 80 days in the ARMY. 👏👏👏”.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin has shown his talents in so many spheres, and it is not surprising that he is shining there too! It’s reported that Jin started his training on December 13, 2022, at the Gyeonggi Province, close to the border with North Korea, and is expected to complete his service by June 2024.




