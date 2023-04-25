Home

BTS J-Hope Poses For First Official Photos From Military Camp With Buzzcut And Korean Heart – See Viral Pics

BTS J-Hope flashes a million-dollar smile in the viral pictures from the military camp as he becomes the second BTS member to have served the military in South Korea.

BTS J-Hope’s first military pics (Photo: The Camp app)

BTS J-Hope military pics: The internet has gone crazy after J-Hope, originally named Jung Hoseok, is one of the members of the popular South Korean pop music band BTS. J-Hope is the second member of the band to have joined the compulsory military service in the country and his first pictures from the camp are now going viral on social media. The K-pop band enjoys a tremendous fan following across the world and after BTS Jin, J-hope seems to be adjusting well to his new lifestyle at the camp.

The photos were reportedly shared by the official military app named ‘The Camp’. In one frame, the singer is seen making a little heart with his fingers, also popular as the Korean heart, as he poses for the photo. In another, he flashes a wide smile on his face and makes his signature thumbs-up pose.

CHECK BTS J-HOPE VIRAL PHOTOS FROM MILITARY CAMP IN SOUTH KOREA:

2/7 ( 2seok ) military uniform ♡ They’re looks so manly

Hello sunshine we’ve missed your giggle, and to our moon, we miss the way you nagging to your co members. Comeback healthy and safe ~

Miss You my lifelines #JHOPE #jhopemilitaryservice #jin #BTSJIN #hobi #bts pic.twitter.com/SvRd1juAeM — Noᵏᵒᵒᵏ7 | ᴅ-ᴅᴀʏ | »»» (@NowalNowshin) April 25, 2023

BTS J Hope smiles in military uniform for the first time. Notably, BTS member J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military as an active-soldier. He enlisted earlier this month.#bts #JHOPE #SouthKorea #btsmilitary #jhopefans pic.twitter.com/1y7CAwojb4 — The Quotes (@TheQuotes93) April 25, 2023

As reported by Variety, J-Hope has been sent for training at the army camp in Wongju which is the southern capital of Seoul. He will be taking his basic training for five months there after which he will be sent to another camp for further training. A day before beginning his new journey, J-Hope debuted his new buzzcut on Instagram and Weverse, a popular South Korean app.

Earlier, several pictures and videos of BTS Jin performing his military duties surfaced online, making fans all around the world feel proud of him. All able-bodied men in South Korea are expected to serve in the military for 18-21 months between the age of 18-28. While the fans and lawmakers in the country have requested the K-pop band to keep them away from the military compulsion, the official agency of the band announced last year that each member will serve the country and complete their military duty by 2025.











