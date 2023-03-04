5.9 C
Entertainment

BTS Jungkook recently said ‘RRR’ while grooving to ‘Naatu Naatu’ and left the Indian ARMY surprised as they went berserk.

BTS Jungkook Says ‘RRR’ While Grooving to ‘Naatu Naatu’, Indian ARMY Goes Bonkers – Watch

BTS Jungkook Says ‘RRR’: BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook is known for his fun Instagram pictures and reels. The K-Pop singer has a massive fan base across the globe who have been nicknamed by the internet as ARMY. While the world is celebrating SS Rajamouli’s RRR, every movie buff and music lover cannot stop themselves from grooving to Naatu Naatu. The song featuring PAN (popular-across-nation) stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan has won the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Original Song category. It has also been nominated in the same category at the 95th Academy Awards. Jungkook recently posted a video of himself while Naatu Naatu played in the background. His cute way of saying RRR is winning hearts and Indian ARMY is going bonkers.

CHECK OUT INDIAN ARMY’S REACTION TO JUNGKOOK’S NAATU NAATU VIDEO:

Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and Alia Bhatt in a special appearance.

For more updates on Jungkook, BTS ARMY, RRR and Naatu Naatu, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: March 4, 2023 10:28 AM IST







