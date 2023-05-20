Home

BTS Picture From The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Goes Crazily Viral

If there was a poll for the best Western Film ever made, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly would most probably walk away with the prize. It is no surprise that the movie and its main three characters played by Clint Eastwood (the Good), Lee Van Cleef (the Bad), and Eli Wallach (the Ugly) are etched on the minds of movie aficionados globally.

Now, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture of the trio clicked on the sets of the Sergio Leone directorial is going viral on social media. Sharing the same with you.

The image is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, “Legends”.

No other caption would have been apt for this classic that has won over generations of movie lovers, especially Western Films. The film’s sweeping widescreen cinematography is much ahead of its time and presents a surreal framework.

Not to forget that its main theme, composed by Ennio Morricone, is a caller tune for many and one of the most preferred ringtones around.

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Olie @getchapullblkth: Blondie!!!!

Thomas Ian Russell @ThomasIanRusse5: Sergio Leone’s best movie of the series, and perhaps the best western ever made. Three wonderful actors. Beautiful, haunting, music scores. ‘Blondie’, ‘Tuco’ and ‘Angel Eyes’. I watch it every time it comes on!

م.معتصم صافي كتّوعه♊ @mkatouah: The best movie ever 🤠

Brad Webb @TruthPimp: Blondie(the man with no name), Tuco, and Angel Eyes (Sentenza). They were all great, and the movie is superb. The incomparable Ennio Morricone’s incredible soundtrack is incredible. See it, if you haven’t and listen!

Bhangaarwalo @Bhangaarman: When I last laid my eyes on them, one of them was lying in a grave (don’t know why) another was hanging above a grave ( again don’t know why) and third one was going into the sunset… Today all are sitting together 😊😊😊

Andrew Jones 😷💉💉💉@jonesy2794: Favourite way to spend a Saturday afternoon

Doug Mortimer ⏱ @FedDoug: I know you miss me 🥸

Derek Chadwick Dirkenator III @DerekDirken: Such a great film!!















