BTS Suga recently admitted that he loves Bollywood and expressed his desire to perform in India. – Check Reactions

BTS Suga Admits he Loves Bollywood, Indian Army Goes Berserk – Check Reactions

BTS Suga Admits he Loves Bollywood: BTS started a new wave in the world of music and created a storm with its artistry. There has been crazy fandom for the South Korean band across the globe. Suga aka Min Yoon-gi’s popularity as a rapper and songwriter has appealed to music lovers in India as well. Fans of the BTS artist have been nicknamed by netizens as Army. The Indian Army was recently left surprised when Suga expressed about his love for India and Bollywood. The K-pop rapper was showered with love from his Indian followers tweeted a lot of Bangtan Boys’ edits with some desi music in it.

CHECK OUT INDIAN ARMY’S REACTION TO SUGA’S LOVE FOR BOLLYWOOD:

Suga is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Under Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013.

For more updates on BTS Suga and Army, check out this space at India.com. 










