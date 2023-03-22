Bullshit Lock Upp Fame Zeeshan Khan Says Do Not Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously

Home

‘Bullsh*t!’ Lock Upp Fame Zeeshan Khan Says Do Not Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously

Lock Upp Fame Zeeshan Khan Says Kangana Ranaut Has Absolutely No Understanding About The Show. Read on.

Zeeshan Khan’s statement on Kangana Ranaut being the host of Lock Upp

Lock Upp season 2 is all set to telecast and fans can’t keep calm seeing who will be this second season’s contestants in Kangana Ranaut’s show. While the list of the contestants is not out, Lock Upp season one‘s contestant Zeeshan Khan gave a piece of advice to stay for long on the reality show. Zeeshan confronted that contestants should not take Kangana Ranaut seriously. He mentioned that the Lock Upp’s “so-called queen” has “absolutely no understanding” of the show.

“My advice to the future contestant would be, be who you are. It is a jail-themed show. Our so-called ‘queen’ of the show (Kangana Ranaut) has absolutely no understanding of what happens inside. She will have a biased opinion. You stay strong on your grounds. Trust me, do not take the queen’s advice ever, ever,” Zeeshan Khan told News18.

“Nobody should take Kangana very seriously. It should not sound that I am bitter towards her or anything but I am saying this with all calmness or with no ill intention towards her,” the actor added.

In Lock Upp, Zeeshan Khan had an ugly fight with co-contestant Payal Rohatgi following which the latter even called him a ‘terrorist’. Recalling the same, Zeeshan Khan questioned Kangana and claimed that the actress did not take a stand for him which is wrong.

“In Lock Upp, Chetan Hansraj was evicted for using (a casteist remark). Kangana called it unacceptable. Four days after the incident, Payal Rohatgi called me a terrorist for being a Muslim. You are bothered about a word being used which will hurt that minority. I agree and support that. But when someone insults a religion, she refused to take action. That was her punishment? She (Kangana) said, ‘We cannot do anything. We revoke her captaincy status for the rest of the show. If Kangana could not have taken a stand for me on that, I really don’t think all her ranting on Twitter or anywhere else makes any sense. It is all bullsh*t,” Khan concluded.











