Butterfly introduces its new range of innovative kitchen solutions, elevating consumer comfort and convenience

Butterfly Kitchen Appliances, one of India’s largest kitchen appliance brands, and a subsidiary of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., has announced the launch of its cutting-edge kitchen products, designed to meet the needs of the evolving consumers that aims to revolutionize the way India cooks and celebrate the joy of food.

Butterfly has been a pioneer in launching innovative and durable cooking appliances, chimneys, grinders, and kitchenware for over four decades. Driven by in-depth consumer-centric research, the Butterfly range boasts distinctive features tailored to meet the needs of discerning customers. In 2022, the company joined forces with Crompton, renowned for its legacy of high-quality, durability and world-class R&D, further strengthening Butterfly’s commitment to innovation and bringing together a specialized range of quality kitchen products.

Speaking about the range at the launch event, Rangarajan Sriram – Managing Director, Butterfly Kitchen Appliances Ltd. said, “At Butterfly, we are committed to delivering solutions that resonate with our customers’ real-life needs. We understand the importance of time and the need for convenience in modern households, hence, we continually strive to enhance our consumers’ experiences.This is an exciting chapter for Butterfly as we push the boundaries of kitchen innovation, introducing products that deliver an unparalleled cooking experience for our consumers. Our latest range is the result of combining our strong technology and Crompton’s engineering expertise, forming a powerful partnership that addresses unmet consumer needs. With this collaboration, we are setting new industry benchmarks and elevating the culinary experiences of households across India”

With the upcoming festive season, consumers eagerly embrace the joy of cooking and feasting with their loved ones, making it a significant time for culinary celebrations. Recognizing the desire for high-quality kitchen products that can enhance the cooking experience and cater to the demands of preparing traditional homemade delicacies, Butterfly developed a range of consumer-centric appliances that make cooking hassle-free and absolutely delightful. Please find below the details of some of the new innovative kitchen products by Butterfly.

1) Bolt Shakti LPG Stove – Save Gas Equal to 1 Cylinder, Every Year! : Experience the revolutionary Bolt Shakti LPG Stove, India’s first 2-star rated gas stove that saves one free gas cylinder every year*. Its jointless frame ensures both elegance and safety, making it a delight to handle. The Jumbo Burner is ideal for large utensils, and the Triad Nozzle allows for a 360° gas tube connection from any side. Available in 2 Burner and 3 Burner variants and a 3-year warranty, the Bolt Shakti is set to redefine cooking efficiency and convenience.

2) Magnum LPG Stove – Big, Bold, and Built to last! : Elevate your culinary experience with the premium Magnum LPG Stove, which is built to last a lifetime. It is 3 times thicker than the typical gas stove and has a body that is 2 mm thick with a rust-proof mirror finish, guaranteeing unmatched durability. With widely spaced burners offering up to 320mm of space between them, cleaning underneath the stove becomes a breeze. The hot forged burners are 5x more durable than regular brass burners, setting new standards in kitchen performance. Launching in 2 burner, 3 burner, and 4 burner LPG Stoves and available with a 5-year warranty that guarantees peace-of-mind, the Magnum LPG Stove is a testament to excellence.

3) Magnum Lite Tabletop Wet Grinder – For Smooth Results : The Magnum Lite is India’s first compact 230W, 1.5L capacity wet grinder. Its transparent Polycarbonate lid features the innovative ‘Add Water While Grinding’ function, ensuring effortless use. Powered by a ball bearing motor and equipped with a Poly V stretch belt, it guarantees seamless performance and an extended lifespan. Available in two captivating colors, Garlic Grey and Forest Green, part of the CFM architecture, the Magnum Lite is the ideal companion for modern families.

4) Juice Master – For Fresh Juices in a Jiffy! : Butterfly’s Juice Master makes it easy-to-prepare any kind of fruit juice quickly. It comes with a 2x2L Juicer Jar that embraces the future of juicing and you won’t ever have to be concerned about downtime again because it includes a self-repair kit, a first of its kind feature in India. The flow breaker on the durable polycarbonate juicer jar enhances juice extraction for a revitalizing experience. With a powerful 900W double ball bearing motor, an easy 2-speed interface, and an exclusive pulse button, juicing has never been this convenient. The ROHS compliant juicer has a 1-year warranty.

5) Mixer Grinders and Tabletop Grinders in New, Vibrant Colours! : Butterfly’s CFM (Colour-Finish-Material) line of mixer grinders and tabletop wet grinders come in vivid variations that liven up the monotony of traditional red, blue, and white hues. One can choose from vibrant colors including Lemon Grass, Sunshine Yellow, Forest Green, Aqua Marine, Beet Red, Lilac, and Garlic Grey. Catering to discerning consumers, the range is available in four different formats, including Economy: Glossy; Mid-Range: Gloss + Textured; Premium: Metallic + Chrome and Super Premium: Metallic + Textured + Chrome. Now transform your kitchen with style and functionality.

The new range is available across all leading outlets and popular ecommerce platforms. The price of all products ranges from INR 2,500/- to INR 19,999/-.

