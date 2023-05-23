Home

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone Aces The Cut-Out Style in a Green Maxi Dress For ‘Kennedy’ Interviews – See Pics

Sunny Leone goes all green in a cut-out maxi dress as she makes her first appearance for ‘Kennedy’ at Cannes 2023. Check out her pictures here.

Sunny Leone poses for photos during ‘Kennedy’ interviews at Cannes 2023 (Photo: Instagram/ Sunny Leone)

Sunny Leone at Cannes 2023: Actor Sunny Leone is all set for her debut walk on the Cannes red carpet as part of her upcoming film ‘Kennedy’. The actor reached French Riviera on Sunday and began with her set of interviews for the Anurag Kashyap directorial. For the same, she dressed up in a green look from head to toe.

Sunny dropped her first look from Cannes 2023 as she draped herself in a cut-out maxi dress. The actor took to Instagram to share photos from her first look at the international film festival. Sunny styled her one-shouldered maxi dress with a pair of matching green strappy heels, middle-parted touseled hair, and subtle makeup. It looked all clean and lovely as Sunny posed for her first photoshoot at the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

Sunny has teamed up with Rahul Bhat for Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ which is essentially a noirish thriller. The film follows the titular character working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle.

SUNNY LEONE ‘ANXIOUS’ ABOUT HER CANNES APPEARANCE

Meanwhile, in an interview with Film Companion, Sunny expressed how she was nervous about all the attention on her debut appearance at the international film festival. She said she was excited to represent her film at the event but the red carpet gave her jitters. She said, “I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It’s not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it’s (the pressure) because it is me and something much more. The feeling behind this particular film, the feeling that it’s been chosen by such a prestigious group of juries and that it (Kennedy) made it and they appreciated it and said, ‘Yes, we want your film to be a part of this festival.’ It just means so much more.”

Sunny added, “Something that I find very odd is the very first question people ask, ‘What are you going to wear?’ I don’t know, I am going to wear clothes? I just don’t know what it is.”

Are you excited to see Sunny's red carpet look? Watch this space for all the latest updates from Cannes 2023!
















