Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Captain America 4 Goes From New World Order to Brave New World, Release Date Remains Same

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Captain America 4 Goes From ‘New World Order’ to ‘Brave New World’, Release Date Remains Same

Marvel originally announced last July that ‘Captain America 4’ would be subtitled ‘New World Order’ and be released on May 3, 2024.



Published: June 7, 2023 8:12 AM IST


By IANS

Captain America 4 Goes From 'New World Order' to 'Brave New World', Release Date Remains Same
Captain America 4 Goes From ‘New World Order’ to ‘Brave New World’, Release Date Remains Same

Captain America 4 new title: ‘Captain America: New World Order’ is now ‘Captain America: Brave New World’. Marvel Studios announced the title change for its upcoming fourth ‘Captain America’ movie on social media alongside a first-look photo of stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford on the film’s set, reports ‘Variety’.

Marvel originally announced last July that ‘Captain America 4’ would be subtitled ‘New World Order’ and be released on May 3, 2024. The release date remains unchanged for the newly-titled ‘Brave New World’.

As per ‘Variety’, Anthony Mackie stars in the title role, making ‘Captain America 4’ his first outing as the eponymous hero in a feature film. The actor got his start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Falcon, but he took on the Captain America shield in the Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

Chris Evans originated the role of Captain America in the MCU, but he exited the part in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ is directed by Julius Onah and co-written by Malcolm Spellman, who was the creator of Mackie’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. The cast includes Harrison Ford in his MCU debut as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, taking over for William Hurt.

Ross is now the President of the United States in ‘Brave New World’. Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson also star, reprising their roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns from ‘The Incredible Hulk’. The supporting cast also includes Shira Haas and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Danny Ramirez.

— except for the headline, nothing else has been changed in this IANS report










Source link

Previous article
Gemini to Receive Money, Leos Should Postpone Travelling
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights