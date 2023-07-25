Home

Entertainment

Carry on Jatta 3 Creates History, Becomes First Ever Punjabi Film to Gross Rs 100 Crore at Box Office Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Carry On Jatta 3 has created a stir at the worldwide Box Office with its fabulous performance. Here’s breaking down the numbers for you, and listing all the records that it has broken so far.

Carry on Jatta 3 Creates History, Becomes First Ever Punjabi Film to Gross Rs 100 Crore at Box Office Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Carry on Jatta 3 Box Office Collection Record: On its 25th day at the Box Office, Carry on Jatta 3 has created a never-seen-before record for the film industry. The film, starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, has grossed Rs 100 crore at the Box Office worldwide. This is the first time that any Indian Punjabi-language film has crossed Rs 100 crore gross at the ticket window, reported the trade website sacnilk.

In India alone, the Smeep Kang directorial has grossed Rs 54 crore with an overseas gross of Rs 46 crore. This is an unheard-of number when it comes to the Punjab film industry and Carry On Jatta 3. It has also emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, beating Baahubali: The Conclusion in the state. The SS Rajamouli directorial is now the second-most watched film in Punjab with a gross of Rs 26 crore while Carry on Jatta 2 is the third-biggest film in the state with Rs 24 crore gross.

Interestingly, Carry on Jatta 3 also beat the Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt‘ worldwide to become the highest-grossing Punjabi language film ever. The film is still running in many markets and has rewritten history at the Punjab Box Office.

The overseas collection of the film has been impacted by the release of Hollywood biggies Oppenheimer and Barbie. Both movies have set the Box Office on fire worldwide, including in India and it will be interesting to see how much the film collects in its lifetime run at the ticket window. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!















