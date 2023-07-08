Ceasefire Trends Big After Makers Announce Trailer Release Date, Prabhas Fans on Cloud Nine

Home

Salaar: Ceasfire grips the nation’s mood on Saturday as Hombale Films announces the trailer release date of the Prabhas starrer and also thanks the fans for the 100 million views on the teaser.

Salaar: Ceasefire trailer announcement: The makers of Salaar took to Twitter to thank the fans for their tremendous response to the teaser which was released earlier this week. In a long note shared by the film’s production house – Hombale Films, the makers wrote how they are grateful for the fans who made the Salaar teaser the most viewed teaser ever in the history of Indian cinema. They also added more to the excitement of the fans by announcing the trailer release date of the film.

The Prabhas starrer is going to be released as a two-part film and the first part titled ‘Ceasefire’ is going to hit the screens in September this year. Before that, the makers have blocked the end of August for the trailer release and this has brought the audience into a celebratory mode. “Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly-anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, as big things await you,” read a part of the post.

The teaser of Salaar has now crossed 100 million views on YouTube which is a grand record in itself. The film will mark Prabhas’ return to Box Office after the failure of Adipurush which was released last month to immense criticism by the masses. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it also features Prithviral Sukumaran, Tinu Anand, and Shruti Haasan in important roles. Meanwhile, the audience reacted strongly to the announcement of the trailer release of Salaar. On Saturday morning, ‘Salaar Ceasefire’ trended big on Twitter moments after the announcement was made by the makers. One fan wrote, “So confirmed AUGUST ending lo TRAILER release. Get ready for unforgettable experience, as BIG THINGS await you. These lines though 👌🔥 Eagerly waiting 🔥 (sic).” Another wrote, “Here it is Rebeling 100M views 💥💥 Highly anticipated #SalaarTrailer at the end of August…… Announcement may be on Independence day 🇮🇳 🖤 #Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFire #Salaar (sic).”

Salaar is Prashanth’s first outing after the success of the KGF series. In a report published last year, we mentioned how the Prabhas starrer could actually be another film from the KGF universe. You can read the theories here: Salaar X KGF: Makers Reveal The Biggest Hint Proving Prabhas Could Be Taking Rocky Bhai’s Story Ahead

Meanwhile, the Salaar mood is gripping the nation with massive celebrations. The film looks grand and special for the Prabhas fans who think this is his chance to revive his screen image after the entire debacle of Adipurush. Does Salaar look good enough? What are your expectations of the film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Salaar trailer!
















