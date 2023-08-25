August 25, 2023

Celebrate The Bond of Sibling Love At Jhore Jole Jongole at Jharkhali – Sundarbans

Jhore Jole Jongole invites you to a heartwarming and joyous celebration of sibling love at the heart of nature’s embrace.

What: Celebrate Rakhi at Jhore Jole Jongole

Where: Jhore Jole Jongole Eco Heritage Resort, Jharkhali, Sundarbans,

            plot No 126, South 24 Parganas – 743312

When:  30th August, 2023

On the Menu: Ilish Macher Matha Diye Kochu Saag, Aam Tel Ilish, Begun Ilisher Jugalbandi, Ilisher Paturi, Kalijeera Bata Ilish and much more.

Special Attraction: Jungle Safari in the famous mangrove forest of Sundarbans, a tour to the Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre and Baul music programme in the evening.

Package Details: Rs 3799/- all-inclusive per head per day

                          Rs 599 plus taxes per person on alacarte

