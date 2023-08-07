Celebrating Artistic Excellence: ‘Tamalika Panda Seth Jibankriti Puraskar’ Recognizes Distinguished Artists at a Grand Literary Ceremony

In honour of the late Tamalika Panda Seth, a revered poet, MLA, and Editor of ‘Aponjon’ Weekly Magazine, distinguished artists from the realms of acting, creative endeavors, and culture have been honoured with ‘Tamalika Panda Seth Jibankriti Puraskar’ since 2016

by ICARE Institute of Haldia and ‘Aponjon’ Weekly Magazine. This year, a grand literary discussion and prize-giving ceremony was organized by the “Sambad Saptahik Apanjan” newspaper at the prestigious ‘Bhasha Bhavan’ Auditorium of the National Library, on 6th August, 2023. The event was graced by eminent guests like Firhad Hakkim, Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation & Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs and Housing, Government of West Bengal, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Author, Subhaprasanna, Indian Artist, Lakshman Chandra Seth, Former MP, Nalini Bera, Fiction Writer, Bula Chowdhury, Former Swimmer, Former MLA & Padma Shri Awardee, Sanjib Chakraborty, Swimmer, Shyamal Kanti Das, Poet, Meghnad Bhattacharya, Theatre Director & Actor, Badshah Moitra, Actor, Agnibha Bandopadhyay,Music Artist, Shyamal Jana, Artist and Ashish Lahiri, Secretary, ICARE.

Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Renowned Novelist, Bibhash Chakraborty, Renowned Theatre Actor, Biplab Chatterjee, Renowned Film Actor, Ashim Chatterjee, Indian Politician, Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Renowned Bangladesh Singer, and Chitra Lahiri, Renowned Poet were the recipients of this esteemed award. Since the passing of Poet Tamalika Panda Seth, every year on her birth anniversary, the ‘Tamalika Panda Seth Jibankriti Puraskar’ has been bestowed upon versatile personalities in the domains of art, culture, and literature by the ICARE Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Haldia).

Chairman of ICARE Dr. Lakshman Chandra Seth has said, “”Art, culture, and literature are the true essence of human expression, transcending boundaries and connecting souls. The ‘Tamalika Panda Seth Jibankriti Puraskar’ celebrates the timeless legacy of creativity and artistic excellence, illuminating the path for future generations to embrace their passions and leave an indelible mark on the world.”

