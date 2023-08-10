Celebrating Independence Day At The Biryani Canteen

The Biryani Canteen’s expert chefs have curated a special Independence Day menu that blends traditional flavors with a contemporary twist with an array of more than 20 varieties of exquisite Biryanis and mouth-watering delicacies, including multiple vegetarian options. Come over and celebrate a dash of joy and a spoonful of memories with your friends and families.

What: Independence Day Celebration at The Biryani Canteen

When: 15th August, 2023

Where: 36F Topsia Road, EM Bypass, Kolkata – 700039

Timings: 11 am – 2 am

Friendship Day Specials: Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Potlam Mutton Biryani, Hyderabadi Prawn Biryani, Dahi Ke Sholay, Lucknowi Paneer Biryani, Special Mix Biryani, Nawabi Kebab Platter, Tawa Boti Kabab & Zafrani Firni.

Festive Offer: Armed Forces personnel will be entitled to a 50% discount on their dining bill the entire month of August.

Meal for Two: Rs 600/- plus taxes onwards

