CELEBRATING RAKSHA BANDHAN WITH MANOVIKAS KENDRA, KOLKATA

Raksha Bandhan is a joyous and beloved occasion that celebrates the beauty of siblinghood and represents the spirit of dedication, unity and the unbreakable bond uniting the brothers and sisters. Words fall short in describing the unique bonding between brothers and sisters and this extraordinary relationship is given importance in every part of the world. This festival has crossed cultural barriers and is celebrated as a universal celebration of love and dedication between siblings. Keeping in mind the sentiments of love and protection of Raksha Bandhan, Manovikas Kendra had organized a get together at Ruby General Hospital where few of the students had come along with their teachers to spend some time sharing joy and brotherhood by tying rakhis to the management, consultants and staff.

As we all know that Manovikas Kendra has been successfully working for the welfare and rehabilitation of children with mental disabilities along with spreading awareness about issues related to special children for last many years, is also our oldest neighbour. Since 1974, Manovikas Kendra is the special world for those ‘differently abled children, who are otherwise labeled as ‘disabled’ or ‘handicapped’ and they also have a separate unit for autistic children. Ruby General Hospital, on the occasion of its 28th anniversary has launched a special health benefit card offering exclusive IPD and OPD facilities for these special souls.

It was very humbling to see the happiness and joy which filled the hearts of the children as they tied the ‘Rakhis’ to the consultants, management team and patients who were present in the OPD. We look forward to many more occasions and events which will enrich our bond and enable us to be by them in the future as well.

