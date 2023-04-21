Home

Chengiz Actor Jeet Speaks on Bengali Cinema Making Heights: ‘Ab Samay Agya Hai’ | EXCLUSIVE

Famous Bengali actor Jeet talks about the arch of Bengali cinema and how there are some cliches or stereotypes still associated with it.

Anchored by the Hooghly river, against the ripples of Howrah bridge and yellow ambassador taxi, Kolkata comes to a different life in a story about the underworld chronicles . Jeet starrer Chengiz, is a story about how Jaidev Singh became the ruler of the underworld. Why is this movie a big deal, you say? Well, this is one of the premier Bengali films to be released pan India. While South Indian movies have already established their feet in the mainstream and with Hindi audiences, this Bengali movie will bowl its maiden over.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, the star cast of Chengiz – Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee – divulged into the journey of the film and answered all our when, where, why and hows. While it is not exactly the first Bengali movie to be screened pan India, it surely is one of the much more famous ones to do set its mark.

When asked, where did the fraternity lack to bring more Bengali movies to the forefront, Jeet said, “ Waqt. Time. Tab samay alag tha, ab samay agya hai.”

While South Indian movies have always had a different effect on audiences in terms of their stories, action and films, not many people can say that about Bengali movies. We asked the Chengiz star cast if there is any cliché or stereotype pertaining to Bengali films, Jeet said, “ logon ko lagta hai Bengal mai sirf art house movies banti hain. But aise nhi hai. (People think that only art house movies are made in Bengali, but its not the case).” There is a slew fo some great art house movies produced in Bengal, however, there are several other action, drama, rom-com that are also enjoyed the public, the Bengali actor added.

The actors highlighted how the underworld of Kolkata is the USP of the film. Jeet said, “Kolkata ka character apni jagah hai film mai. There are several characters that take you into another world. The way it is weaved is more interesting than how we see Kolkata.”

Watch Full Interview With Chengiz Actors, Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee

Chengiz: The One Who Has No Boundaries, No Limits

Directed by Rajesh Ganguly, Chengiz stars Jeet, Susmita Chatterjee, Ronit Roy among others. Set in Kolkata, 1970, the movie portrays the chronicles of the life of Jaidev, played by Jeet and brings out action-packed colours and shades of the underworld in this vintage city. It is one of the few Bengali movies to be released pan India on April 21.











