Chess competition first time in the city mall

Chess is a sport renowned for its cerebral challenges involving skill, strategy and foresight. It holds immense value In today’s scenario where the virtual world rules the roost. Recognizing its immense potential to enhance cognitive abilities, critical thinking and concentration in children, Bengal Chess Association has teamed up with Acropolis Mall to organise an inter school chess competition at Acropolis Mall today.

The contest witnessed the participation of over 80 students from various distinguished schools like Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, St. Xaviers School, Calcutta Boys’ School, Don Bosco, Modern High, DPS Howrah, Calcutta International School, Adamus International, Don Bosco Lilua, Garden High , Pratt Memorial and several others. An engrossing 6 round Fide Swiss League tournament unfolded , offering an opportunity for students to showcase their strategic prowess. The event operated on a first come first served based, exclusively for school students.

Samrat Sutar from Tirthapati Institution with 5.5 points out of 6 rounds, Samanaway Pal from Ariadaha Kalachand High School with 5 points and Rihansh Pandey from Calcutta International School with 5 points won the top three prizes respectively in the individual category. The coveted best school prizes were bestowed upon Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, St Xavier’s Collegiate School and Calcutta Boys’ School . Additionally a total of 37 trophies were presented to deserving winners .

At a formal function at Acropolis Mall, esteemed personalities like Smt Nisha Mohota, the first Woman GrandMaster from West Bengal, Shri Atanu Lahiri, International Master, and CEO, Bengal Chess Association and Shri K Vijayan, GM. Acropolis Mall, presented trophies to winners . The presence of Shri Santanu Lahiri, President, Bengal Chess Association, Shri Antarip Roy Secretary, Bengal Chess Association, Shri Amar Roy, working president, Bengal Chess Association added grace to the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atanu Lahiri, CEO, Bengal Chess Association said, “Bengal Chess Association is thankful to the management of acropolis mall for helping us to conduct this grand event. This is the first time that we are having such an event in a shopping mall. Basically this event helped us to spread the message of the joy of playing chess for all age groups and It proved that not only the children benefited from this tournament but all the people who visited the mall in the evening experienced the joy of engaging their children in such a powerful sport .”

Speaking on the occasion, K Vijayan , GM , Acropolis Mall said, “ Chess is a mind sport that enriches our cognitive thinking and enhances our focus and empowers concentration. We partnered with the Bengal Chess Association to kindle a passion for chess among children promoting their mental acumen. In an era where virtual engagement is prevalent, witnessing children engrossed in chess brings us immense satisfaction. We express gratitude to Bengal Chess Association for this collaboration and our support for such an initiative will endure”.

Bengal Chess Association is the parent body for conducting chess in the state of West Bengal. Formed in the year 2012, Bengal Chess Association ( BCA) is an affiliate of the All India Chess Federation ( AICF), the apex Body of chess in India from 18th November 2012. Bengal Chess Association ( BCA ) is responsible for conducting, selecting and supporting chess players for Nationals in all age group & senior categories, promoting chess in all Districts and Educational Institutions in West Bengal, and for coordinating chess activities and tournaments throughout the state.

Acropolis Mall, a state-of-the-art retail and entertainment haven in Kolkata , boasts a collection of over 80 renowned brands spanning categories such as Apparel, Electronics, Consumer durables, Electronic gazettes, Jewellery, Luggage, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Salon and more . The mall provides a diverse retail experience , highlighted by its four screen multiplex, spacious food court , fine dining restaurants and a family and children entertainment zone .

Developed by Merlin Group, the leading real estate conglomerate in India, Acropolis mall was inaugurated on 25th September,2015. It is an iconic architectural masterpiece with an elegant elevation. With a sprawling area of 4.50 lakh sq ft adorned by an elegant glass façade, the mall accommodates a five-level parking facility and receives over 1.20 lakh visitors weekly. Acropolis Mall has garnered numerous accolades that underscore its quality, including the “Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year (East) in 2018” and “Best Retail Project of the Year 2018-19” awards . It is also recognized for its energy conservation initiatives and commitment to responsible architecture.

Over the years , Acropolis Mall has emerged as a hub for captivating events , fashion shows , cultural festivals and film premieres. Its community –oriented initiatives such as old clothing donation drives for the underprivileged and support for self help groups underscore its dedication to social responsibility.

