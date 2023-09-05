Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Shree Cement’s New State-of-the-Art Cement Grinding Unit with 3.0 MTPA Capacity in Purulia, West Bengal

Shree Cement Limited, one of the leading cement groups in India, today inaugurated its new cement grinding unit with 3.0 MTPA capacity in Purulia district, West Bengal. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, whose visionary leadership has been pivotal in facilitating this achievement. The state-of-the-art facility has been set up by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Shree Cement East Pvt. Ltd., and signifies a significant milestone in the company’s journey.

This facility has been set up with an overall investment of ₹ 550 Crore which has been entirely funded through internal accruals by the group. The plant commenced production within its scheduled timeline. This is one of several new investments Shree Cement Group has announced in the recent past. Clinker to this facility shall be serviced through Shree Cement’s cement facility in Baloda Bazar district of Chhattisgarh.

While addressing the inauguration, Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee said, “I congratulate the Shree Cement Limited on this achievement and commencing the production at the new facility. This significant investment not only strengthens our state’s industrial landscape but also reflects the growth potential of West Bengal’s cement sector. Shree Cement’s commitment to excellence and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision for a prosperous state. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on our region’s economy and employment opportunities.”

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Hari Mohan Bangur, Chairman, Shree Cement Ltd. said, “I am pleased to announce the inauguration of our plant in Purulia, which will fortify our presence in the rapidly expanding West Bengal market. We are determined to setup another similar plant in West Bengal. Shree Cement Group has been consistently demonstrating its commitment to growth through a series of strategic investments, and this new plant stands as a testament to that commitment. This venture not only generates employment opportunities for the region but also empowers us to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, efficiently meeting the burgeoning needs of the West Bengal market.”

This new plant will provide a strategic advantage to Shree Cement for serving the growing cement demand from the State of West Bengal and Jharkhand. This facility will help better align the Group’s cement supplies to its customers and help increase its market share in the fast-growing market of Eastern India. The green-field plant has started production on the heels of the Company’s already strong volume growth witnessed over the last few months.

The new plant has deployed one of the most advanced and state-of-the-art machinery from Germany. With this plant, the total cement production capacity of the group stand increased to 50 MTPA capacity in India. Shree Cement is relentlessly pursuing its goal of achieving more than 80 million tonnes of production capacity in the coming years. With the commencement of the production in West Bengal, the company’s total plants for cement production in India now stands at 15.

