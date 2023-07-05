Chiranjeevi Niece Niharika Konidela And Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Announce Separation After 2.5 years

Home

Chiranjeevi’s Niece Niharika Konidela And Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Announce Separation After 2.5 Years of Marriage

Actress Niharika Konidela recently took to Instagram to announce her divorce from her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. In a statement, she expressed that they had mutually decided to part ways and requested kindness and sensitivity as they moved forward. Niharika thanked her family and friends for their unwavering support and also appealed for privacy as they navigated this new chapter in their lives. Chaitanya shared the same statement on his Instagram account.

The statement read, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding.”

Niharika Konidela who is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and the sister of Varun Tej tied the knot with Chaitanya in the presence of family members including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, among others in December 2020 in Udaipur.

Niharika began her career as a TV presenter before venturing into acting with Oka Manasu (2016), starring Naga Shourya. Niharika’s other films include Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding, Suryakantham, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, is an IT professional and the son of a Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao.

Reportedly, the rumours of their split first appeared a few months ago, when Niharika attended her brother Varun Tej’s engagement, Chaitanya was not present, which fuelled divorce speculations earlier this year.

Niharika Konidela's uncle is the renowned superstar Chiranjeevi. Niharika is also related to other popular actors like Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, and Allu Sirish, who are her cousins.
















