Home

Entertainment

Gaslight: Chitrangada Singh Reveals About Sara Ali Khan’s Paranormal Experience on The Sets of Their Mystery-Thriller

Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming psychological thriller ‘Gaslight’, has revealed that her co-star in the film, Sara Ali Khan, had a rather unsettling experience on the sets of the film during the shoot.

Gaslight: Chitrangada Singh Reveals About Sara Ali Khan’s Paranormal Experience on The Sets of Their Mystery-Thriller

Gaslight: Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming psychological thriller ‘Gaslight’, has revealed that her co-star in the film, Sara Ali Khan, had a rather unsettling experience on the sets of the film during the shoot. While the cast and crew enjoyed shooting at Wankaner palace, there was something off on the sets too. Sara Ali Khan decided to ditch her commute and stay at the palace to save her time, that’s when she experienced something that the film’s team is still trying to wrap their hands around.

Talking about the incident, Chitrangda Singh said: “She (Sara) said she could hear voices in the palace. When she went to the bathroom, she could feel someone pass by, like a gust of wind. Sara ended up there one night and apparently the palace was slightly haunted so she then returned to the hotel. We don’t know if it was paranormal.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

The film will be released digitally on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.











