Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth opened up on the lukewarm response to Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor said he had a blast shooting for the movie.

Chris Hemsworth enthralled the audience every time he made an appearance as Thor. And why not? After all, he spent more than a decade essaying the Marvel cinematic universe character. The actor recently opened up on the last instalment of the series- Thor: Love and Thunder, calling it “too silly” for its own good.

While speaking with GQ, Chis Hemsworth spilled the beans on the mixed response to Thor: Love and Thunder. He said that the outcome of the project cannot be predicted during the shooting, adding that the team had a blast shooting for Thor 4. “I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond,” the actor revealed.

Notably, Thor: Love and Thunder was released almost a year ago. It received mediocre reviews from the critics and the audience. Prior to Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris starred in all four Avengers movies along with three Thor projects. He first played the role of the titular God of Thunder in 2011 venture Thor.

Earlier, Chris Hemsworth had made a cryptic remark about playing Thor again. Speculations around the fifth instalment of Thor have already created a buzz. Talking about the rumours, the Extraction star said that Thor 5 should be different from the previous instalments. Chris asserted that his return as Thor should have a drastically different tone. “I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested. I’ve said this before, but when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk in getting lazy, then because I know what I’m doing,” he added.

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth will soon appear in Extraction 2. The trailer of the film was released a few weeks back. Similar to the first part, Chris will be seen essaying the character of Tyler Rake, who is given a perilous assignment to complete. Extraction 2 will be streaming on Netflix on June 16. Besides, Chris also has the prequel to Mad Max; Fury Road in his kitty.















