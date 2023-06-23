CID Actor Viivek Mashru, Who Quit Showbiz, Did Post-Grad From Austin, Became Director of CMR University in Bengaluru

Home

Viivek Mashru, Who Rose to Fame With CID, Quit Acting to Become the Director of CMR University in Bengaluru.

Viivek Mashru, known for his portrayal of Inspector Vivek in the popular TV series CID, has transitioned from showbiz to a successful career in academia. While his role in CID made him a household name, his recent endeavors have caught the attention of fans and netizens alike. After bidding farewell to acting, Viivek took a break to explore new avenues. He decided to pursue a post-graduate program in Data Science and Business Analytics at the esteemed Great Lakes Institute of Management in Austin, Texas. This educational journey broadened his horizons and equipped him with valuable skills in the field.

In 2021, Viivek Mashru joined CMR University in Bengaluru as the Head of the Common Core Curriculum (CCC) department. Impressed by his dedication and expertise, he was swiftly promoted to the position of Director in 2022, overseeing the Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC). This role allowed him to contribute to the university’s academic framework and shape the education of future students.

While Viivek had been away from the limelight for quite some time, the recent resurgence of his pictures and videos from CID on social media platforms brought him back into the public eye. Twitter users, reminiscing about the show and its beloved characters, shared a nostalgic picture of Viivek Mashru, with many expressing how his presence enriched their childhood.

Touched by the outpouring of love and support, Viivek retweeted one of the fan tweets, expressing his gratitude for the kind words and appreciation. His humble response resonated with fans and garnered further attention, prompting them to dig into his current life and profession.

Viivek Mashru was an actor, known for Fight Club: Members Only (2006), Akkad Bakkad Bambey Bo (2005) and CID (1998). As mentioned in his Linkedin post, Viivek Mashru is the Director – Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) at CMR University (CMRU), Bengaluru.















