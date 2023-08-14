CINI celebrates IICCHAA-UJJAN Program with HIV Children on the Eve of Independence Day in Kolkata

National level non-government organisation Child in Need Institute (CINI) celebrated IICCHAA-UJJAN, themed “Freedom from Stigmatization: Adolescents’ expressions through Art” on the Eve of Independence Day at CINI Training Unit in Kolkata. Dr Eliana Riggio, Adviser CINI, Ms. Sutapa De, Ms. Suchandra Gupta were present at the event.

The taste of freedom is far sweeter to those who were once colonised, chained and subjugated to tortures of hindered rights of livelihood, action, expression or thoughts. In the modern world the means of enslavement has many faces. Among the most prevalent and crushing elements consist of modes of discrimination through stigmatization, subjugation and separatism isolating the young and adolescents.

Young victims of such abusive discrimination and subjugation mainly rescued from red light areas and HIV positive cases under the IICCHAA and UJJAN programs narrated their life stories to highlight their experience of Freedom.

Mr. Meghendra Banerjee, COP, Child In Need Institute (CINI) said, “TheIndian Initiative of Child Centered HIV/AIDS Approach (IICCHAA),is one of the programmes under CINI that has made a profound impact over the past fourteen years by focusing on children within HIV/AIDS-affected families. This program employs a child-centric strategy in communities impacted by the virus, aiming to combat stigma and discrimination, empower children with coping mechanisms, bolster community support networks, and facilitate open dialogues on HIV/AIDS within families. Concurrently, UJJAN, our another programme run by CINI in Kolkata’s Sonagachi, Girish Park areas, has been fostering empowerment among vulnerable adolescents for the last three years.”

One such experience shared by 17yr old Piyali Das (name changed) whose mother is a sex worker and father is driver. During her childhood years frequently customers would enter her room mistaking her as sex worker demanding gratification and subjecting her to psychological and physical abuses. Reaching teenage status she established relationship with a man for two years with a hope of escapade from the demeaning environment and was physically abused and tortured by the person upon being refused of his sexual demands. Rescued by CINI under the IICCHAA program now she is undergoing Beautician and Mehendi artist course through which she earns her social and financial Independence and looking forward to completing her studies.

Another such independence story is UJJAN member Lila (name changed) herself with both parents being HIV positive cases. After being diagnosed the family was living under tremendous psychological trauma and uncertainty. Upon reaching the ART Center they were counselled and assured by CINI members that HIV simply reduces immunity which can be combatted with proper food and regular medication. With support from CINI in diet and medication the family is now thriving well and Lila is now finding her expression of Independence through enabling support from CINI receiving computer training and continuing her studies and tuitions with financial aid.

During the event, over 30 children from IICCHAA and UJJAN programme utilized art as a medium to convey their thoughts and imagination, articulating their desire for liberation from vulnerability and discrimination due to their HIV-positive status or residence in red-light areas. The event reflected CINI’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and dignity of these children, offering them a platform to voice their aspirations for a brighter future. At the event, the active participation of children was palpable as they engaged in the WRA Led 1.8 billion campaigns, elevating their voices with remarkable fervor. This campaign stands as a testament to their collective resolve to be heard, underscoring their role as stakeholders in shaping the world’s future.

Mr Sujoy Roy, National Advocacy Officer CINI said, “Children are the future of India, let’s build a better tomorrow. According to him, the young children possess the inherent ability to embody critical thinking, catalyze change, drive innovation, masterful communication, and leadership qualities, all of which synergistically fuel a nation’s progress through their unique viewpoints and profound understanding. As a conscientious Civil Society Organization, we acknowledge our duty in safeguarding this narrative. Our commitment resonates in fostering an environment that empowers these aspirations.”

Child In Need Institute (CINI) is an Indian non-government organisation (NGO) works to ensure that children and adolescents achieve their rights to health, nutrition, education, protection and participation by making duty bearers and communities responsive to their well-being. The organisation is catering the need of the society and has entered into its journey of 50 years catering support and services in the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam. In relation to initiating its 50 years celebration, Child in Need Institute (CINI) planned for celebrating 77th Independence Day with the vulnerable children from two of its programmes named IICCHAA and UJJAN.

