Comedian Played Holi With Friends Before Succumbing to Heart Attack

Entertainment

Published:

Reading time: 12 min.
.


LIVE UPDATES | Satish Kaushik dies at 66: Friends and family members reveal that the actor played colours on Holi and had fun before a sudden heart attack took his life.

LIVE | Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Comedian And Director Passes Away of Heart Attack, Nation Mourns

Satish Kaushik Dies-LIVE UPDATES | Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, March 9 at his Mumbai home. He was 66 when he took his last breath. Kaushik, known for his iconic roles like ‘Calendar’ in Mr. India and ‘Pappu Pager’ in Deewana Mastana, died due to a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday. His friend and colleague, actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to inform the world about the unfortunate news on Thursday morning.

Kher shared a picture of himself posing with his late friend and wrote, “जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 (sic).” As soon as the news broke, several other Bollywood celebs expressed shock an dismay on Twitter and mourned the death of one of the mot respected and loved faces of Hindi cinema.

SATISH KAUSHIK’S EARLY LIFE AND BACKGROUND

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII and started his film career in the early 1980s. He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron‘, which acquired a cult following over the years.

SATISH KAUSHIK’S MOVIES LIST

He is known for his comic roles as ‘Calendar’ in ‘Mr India‘, Pappu Pager in ‘Deewana Mastana‘ among many others. Kaushik also gave sterling performances in other films like ‘Ram Lakhan’ and ‘Saajan Chale Sasural‘.

He directed Sridevi’s films, ‘Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja‘ and later ‘Prem‘, both disasters, but he got his big hit with ‘Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain‘ and also ‘Tere Sang‘, among many others. Many Bollywood personalities have paid tributes to the multifaceted artiste after learning about the news of his demise.

SATISH KAUSHIK DIES AT 66: CHECK LIVE UPDATES HERE:




  • 8:34 AM IST


    Satish Kaushik’s Last Rites: The comedian suffered a heart attack in Delhi in a car. His last rites will reportedly take place in Mumbai after postmortem in Gurugram. His mortal remains have been kept at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram.



  • 8:16 AM IST


    Satish Kaushik’s last social media post: Actor Satish Kaushik shared glimpses of his Holi celebrations with Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and others. That was also his last post on Instagram.



  • 8:06 AM IST


    Satish Kaushik played Holi at Javed AKhtar’s home: A day before his death, Satish Kaushik played Holi with his friends and industry colleagues at friend Javed AKhtar’s home. He was joined by Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhary, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, and others.



  • 8:01 AM IST




  • 8:01 AM IST


    Kangana Ranaut mourns Satish Kaushik’s death: The actor took to Twitter to express disappointment with the news. She talked about how Kaushik was one of his biggest cheerleaders in the industry. She wrote, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director satishkaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti (sic).”



  • 7:51 AM IST


    Satish Kaushik Dies a Day After Holi: Comedian and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passes away at his Mumbai home a day after Holi. His friends and family members reveal that he played colours on Holi and was feeling fine when a sudden heart attack took his life in the wee hours on Thursday.



  • 7:49 AM IST


    Madhur Bhandarkar mourns Satish Kaushik’s death: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences on the death of filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik. He wrote, “I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. omshanti.

    @satishkaushik2 (sic).”



  • 7:48 AM IST








Published Date: March 9, 2023 7:43 AM IST



Updated Date: March 9, 2023 8:23 AM IST







