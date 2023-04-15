19.4 C
Cops Rendition Of Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala' Is On Par With Original Watch

We have created a certain image of the police force and its officials.

The hidden talent.

Viral Video: We have created a certain image of the police force and its officials. To us, they always seem to be strict, rough, and unfriendly with a cold demeanor. But many times they prove us otherwise with a very different facet of their personality.

In this video, a policeman is crooning the song “Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Tu” from the 2011 movie “Murder 2”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The original song has been sung by Mohd Irfan, Arjit, and Saim Bhat with music by Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Musicalchamber, “This should go viral”.

Aatifnawaz, “Amazing voice 👌”

princemishra_40, “Sir ne gam me police ka exam clear kar diya 👏.”

__anurag__10, “Soothing 🔥❤️”

_brajeshdas3_, “What a goosebumps sir ji 😍😍😍”

leesha202020, “Wrong profession. Blessed voice❤️❤️❤️”

official_supriya930, “Lag rha hain bas sunti hi jaau no words just feel 😍👏🙌”

pratikshya_sahoo99, “Amazing…. ❤️🙌”

i_am_vish752, “ motivation aisi honi chahiye kam ke alawa dusra apna shok”.

rajat.rathor.rj, “Thank you 😇👮‍♂️❤️ @musicalchamber”.

riyagoutam61, “I always respect our saviour 🙏🙏”

blackgirl_2025, “Dil sambhal ja zra fir mohabbat krne chla_amazing😍❤️👏”

misscutepanda8, “Sukoon dene wala voice 😍❤️❤️😍”

priyadayma860, “Waooo kya voice h👏”

free.kisses_, “When you want to be a singer.. But your parents forced you to become a civil service officer ❤️”.




Published Date: April 15, 2023 6:59 PM IST







.

