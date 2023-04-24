Coy Little Girl Dances To Ghodey Pe Sawaar And Its Some Effort Watch

Home

Coy Little Girl Dances To ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ And It’s Some Effort: Watch

At big social gatherings and family functions professional music players and DJs are hired to play some of the most popular and trending songs. While the elders get indulged in chit chat the young ones mingle with the people of their own age group and children look around for fun.

Here, in this video, we see a little girl who is standing on a podium and the song “Koyi Kaise Unhein Yeh Samjhaye, Sajaniya Ke Mann Mein Abhi Inkaar Hai, Jaane Balma Ghode Pe Kyun Sawar Hain” from the film Qala is playing on the music system. The coy little girl tries to perform a few steps but is not able to.

The girl tries but maybe she is overwhelmed by the presence of so many people around her and add to that the elaborate illumination. The camera catching her moves is most probably mounted on a crane and that might have added to the anxiety.

Nevertheless, it is not at all easy to perform in front of a large audience, and that too for such a small child. Today she might be feeling the jitters, who knows tomorrow she might put the dance floor on fire.











