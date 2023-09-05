Crompton forays into Outdoor Lights segment with the launch of its new Solarion range of Garden & Gate Lights

Known to enhance consumer experiences through its unique offerings, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) has announced the launch of its new aesthetic and diverse range of outdoor lighting – Solarion Garden Lights. Leveraging its 80 year legacy of quality, long-lasting durability, and innovation, this new range carries the promise of the brand and its service, designed to enhance the beauty of outdoor spaces. The new lighting fixtures are waterproof, weatherproof and rustproof and come in a diverse range for the consumers to choose from, thereby making this the perfect solution to illuminate your pathway and accentuate the garden’s beauty through all the seasons.

Outdoor décor is increasingly becoming a focus as people are investing time and effort into transforming their outdoor spaces into personal havens. From cozy patio setups to vibrant garden landscapes, individuals are seeking to create an inviting and stylish environment for relaxation and entertainment. Garden enthusiasts who value their outdoor spaces highly seek lighting solutions that not only enhance their garden’s beauty but also demonstrate durability throughout the seasons, ensuring utmost care is taken in its maintenance as well. With a deep understanding of their needs, Crompton aims to help customers bring their outdoor decor visions to life with reliable lighting solutions – its diverse range of Solarion Garden Lights that will stand the test of time.

Crompton’s new range of outdoor lighting fixtures also offers a diverse selection for consumers to choose from. Whether they prefer plastic or metal gate-posts and bollards, Crompton has a wide range of options available to suit various garden styles and preferences. The entire range is IP65 certified water-resistant and features bulb holders with a long-lasting rust-resistant coating, giving consumers peace of mind that their investment will last through the seasons. By providing such a diverse range, Crompton aims to cater to the unique tastes and preferences of its discerning customers.

Speaking about the company’s newly launched outdoor lighting products, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head, Lighting at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, “Crompton designs products keeping in mind quality and great experience we provide to our consumers. We understand the deep connection people have with their gardens and the pride they take in creating a captivating ambiance. We are thrilled to introduce our new range of garden lights, designed to illuminate outdoor spaces with a perfect blend of quality and innovation. With our new range, we recognize the opportunity to tap into a growing market and provide lighting solutions to meet the needs of outdoor loving consumers.”

