Cross-Border Lifesaving: Husband Undergoes Liver Transplant at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, as Wife Donates Part of Her Liver

A 58-year-old businessman from Bangladesh, battling liver cirrhosis for the last three years, received a new lease of life at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. His wife came forward as a living donor for him and she donated a part of her liver. The highly competent and dedicated team of specialists at the hospital successfully carried out the first Robotic living donor surgery to take out the liver graft in an eight hour long surgery. The graft was transplanted into the patient in an extremely complex surgery that lasted for 12 hours.

The patient was suffering from a condition called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) that involves inflammation of the liver caused by excess fat cells in it (fatty liver disease). This, along with liver cirrhosis (severe scarring of the liver), had led to a build-up of fluid in the patient’s abdomen, a condition called ascites. The man was having symptoms like abdominal pain, gastric issues, indigestion, and fatigue and was on medication to manage the recurrent decompensations.

Seeking treatment, the patient reached out to Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, where the doctors recommended a liver transplant. The patient was worked up for transplant under the supervision of Dr Bhaskar Nandi, Head of Hepatology and Gastroenterology. The Robotic transplant surgery was performed by a team of 10 surgeons which was headed by Dr. S Sudhindran, Head of Solid Organ Transplant and

Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Surgery at Amrita Hospital Faridabad.

Said Dr. S Sudhindran, Head of Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Surgery& Solid Organ Transplantation at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad: “This was the first live donor transplant conducted at our hospital. The use of robotic surgery added a unique aspect to this milestone. In a liver transplant, surgeries for the donor and recipient need to be appropriately timed. In this case, the donor’s liver was cut into right and left portions using the latest Da Vinci Xi robot. The right portion of the liver was removed and transplanted into the recipient to replace his non-functioning liver. The success of this surgery relied on a collaborative approach from a diverse team of specialists to achieve the best results and minimize complications.”

Dr. S Sudhindran provided a comprehensive overview of the surgery, highlighting the utilization of the Da Vinci Xi robot for the donor robotic surgery. “During the procedure, one surgeon operated the robot from a console located away from the patient, while another surgeon assisted from by the patient’s side. Though the surgical complexity remains like open surgery, the key difference with robotic surgery lies in the smaller, concealed scar in the lower abdomen, resembling a caesarean scar in females. The wound related problems like pain, chance of hernia in the long term is significantly lesser with the robotic technique. This technique is suitable for young donors who do not wish to have a big scar on their upper part of abdomen for the rest of their lives.” he said.

Said Dr. Bhaskar Nandi, Head of Hepatology and Gastroenterologyat Amrita Hospital, Faridabad: “Robotic surgery opens new horizons in medical care, tackling the main challenges of traditional open surgery while offering hope to patients seeking liver transplantation. By avoiding large incisions and reducing complications, this advanced robotic approach promises a brighter future for both donors and recipients. The regenerative power of living liver donors is nothing short of remarkable, as the remaining liver rapidly restores its size after transplantation, making it an exceptionally safe and effective treatment option. From fatty liver damage to metabolic disorders, irreversible liver problems can be overcome through the incredible gift of living donor transplants. He also added that one should be extremely cautious about their health and with adequate lifestyle modifications, try and control this epidemic of NASH related cirrhosis and metabolic syndromes”

The surgery and post-operative recovery for the donor and recipient proceeded smoothly. “After the transplant, the donor was shifted out of ICU in 4 days and took a week to be discharged. She was able to carry out her normal daily activities by the second day and has been leading a normal healthy life since then. Within a month, her liver has regenerated to its normal size. The recipient also could be sent home by the second week and has been doing well since then. He would however require taking lifelong immunosuppressant medications in order to protect his new liver from rejection. He must maintain a healthy lifestyle along with regular exercise, added Dr. Nandi.

The wife expressed her happiness and gratitude for being able to donate part of her liver to her husband, which saved his life. Her husband said: “I am truly thankful to my wife for granting me a fresh start and a new lease of life. I am also immensely thankful to the doctors and nursing staff of Amrita Hospital who demonstrated exceptional skill and empathy towards both of us and took care of us like a family.”

