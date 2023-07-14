Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha Shares His ‘Horrible And Painful’ Experience, Calls Salman Khan’s Show ‘Hell’

A few days before he exited Bigg Boss OTT 2, Cyrus Broacha had been requesting the makers to let him go. The former VJ had complaints regarding food and sleep inside the house.

Cyrus Broacha says Bigg Boss OTT 2 house was like a “concentration camp”.

Entertainment portals and social media platforms are occupied with the updates around Bigg Boss OTT 2 these days. Such is the buzz that the Salman Khan-hosted show has outnumbered its past records and has become one of the most successful reality dramas. Since last month, the show has kept the audience hooked on its interesting plot, twists, and turns. A few days back, one of the contestants Cyrus Broacha made headlines for taking an exit from the show due to a family emergency. Now, he has given some shocking statements about the show. Cyrus has described the reality show Bigg Boss as “hell”.

Cyrus Broacha’s Shocking Revelations

Recently, in a podcast as quoted by Indian Express, Cyrus Broacha shared how it was living inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Speaking about the same, Cyrus called it a “horrible and painful” experience, adding that he could share more details due to the contract he signed before entering the show.

Elaborating further, Cyrus Broacha said, “I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was a really painful and horrible experience. Can’t discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues.”

Cyrus Broacha Compares Bigg Boss House To “Concentration Camp”

The ex-contestant went on to say that Bigg Boss OTT 2 house was no less than a “concentration camp”, adding that the only exception was friendly people. “The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference,” the former VJ said. Sharing how he was sleep deprived, Cyrus said, “I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep.”

Cyrus Broacha’s Emergency Exit

Last Sunday, Cyrus Broacha walked out of Salman Khan’s show, which left the viewers disappointed and shocked. After his sudden exit, JioCinema revealed that he has taken an exit due to a family medical emergency. The OTT platform also released a statement that read, “We regret to inform you that Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family’s request, we request you to allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period. Further details regarding the show will be shared in due course.”

Cyrus Wanted To Take Exit From Bigg Boss OTT House

A few days before exiting the house, Cyrus had been requesting the makers to let him go. The former VJ had complaints regarding food and sleep. While talking to the camera, Cyrus had also said that he could not live in the house anymore. During a conversation with Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Cyrus even said that he is physically finished saying, “My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I am just like a dead soul over here now.”















