Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: The Kashmir Files Wins Big





Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday, February 20. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan bagged the Best Film award, and Anupam Kher got the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for the same film. Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty was awarded the Most Promising Actor award for his Kannada film Kantara. Alia Bhatt received her Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor won Best Actor award for Brahmastra. Here is the complete winners’ list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Complete Winners’ List of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha





