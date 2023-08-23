Dainik Sambad & Biswa Bangla Sambad win Merlin CSJC Media Football Tournament 2023

Dainik Sambad trounced Din Darpan to win the championship of Merlin Rise CSJC Football Tournament 2023 in the print media category while Biswa Bangla Sambad beat News Time to emerge champion in the electronic media category.



Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club In collaboration with Merlin Group organised “Merlin RISE CSJC Football Tournament for the second year at Merlin Rise, the sports city by Merlin Group at Rajarhat. It was a two day tournament played by 21 football teams from the media in Kolkata. Last year Merlin collaborated with CSJC for the first time.

At a formal function ,former footballers ShriBhaskarGanguly , Shri ShisirGhosh, and Krishendu Ray graced the occasion while MehtabHossain and DipenduBiswas former footballers inaugurated the tournament in presence of Mr.KunalGhosh, Vice President Mohan Bagan , consulting editor of SambadPratidin and Mr.SatyenSanghvi, Director, Merlin Group.

Twenty One teams including The Times of India, Aajkal, Sambad Pratidin , East Bengal Samachar, Dainik Sambad, Dindarpan, Dainik Jugasankha, Dainik Vishwamitra Jago Bangla, Photographer’s association , Calcutta Sports Journalists club,TV9 Bangla,, News Time, Tribe TV , Doordarshan , Biswabangla sambad , 24 Ghanta Mixed zone Bullets, R Plus and Mixed Zone Missile and Xtra Time, are playing from Print media and electronic media categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri SaketMohta,Mangaing Director, Merlin Group said, ” We are privileged to host the tournament for Calcutta Sports Jouranalists Club at our football ground for the second consecutive year. We are also thankful to all dignitaries and players for their cooperation. We are adhering to the International standards in football training and all the modules are exclusively designed by Ronalidon Football Academy (R10) and Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE) .The programme is a holistic approach towards developing Sportsmanship & Team spirit in the kids. The coaches are handpicked and specially trained by R10 Academy and YSCE for maintaining quality standards. Our indoor cricket ground is also running in full strength for indoor corporate tournaments.We hope to host state level tournaments in our sports city in future and talks are on. Merlin Rise-The Sports Republic is a first of its kind sports township in Eastern India and boasts of state-of -the-art infrastructure with provision for Indoor and outdoor area with flood lights for night football and cricket.”

CSJC President SuvenRaha said, “The media football tournament is always a look-forward event of The Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club. We are glad to collaborate with Merlin Rise for the second time . I thank the Merlin Group to come forward and help us organize it well.”

CSJC hony secretary ArchimanBhaduri said, “This tournament is an occasion to fight on the ground and make new friends thereafter.”

The Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club (CSJC), founded way back in 1956, is the only such organization in Eastern India that is run by only sports journalists of the media world. Over the years it has established itself as an important platform of interaction between sportspersons of the state and the Fourth Estate.

The club has played a big role in the spreading of sporting culture in the State by helping in giving wide coverage to various such events over the years.

Spread over a sprawling area in Rajarhat, “Merlin RISE – Sports Republic” is a self-sufficient township with all amenities required for today’s modern living. Besides associating with “RONALDINHO – R10 FOOTBALL ACADEMY , Merlin Rise will also house the state of the art cricket academy by Yuvraj Singh- YSCE ; The swimming academy of MICHAEL PHELPS —- – “MICHAEL PHELPS SWIMMING” and India’s state of the art “MMA MATRIX TRAINING CENTRE” BY TIGER SHROFF .

