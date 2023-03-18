Home

Entertainment

Dalljiet Kaur And Nikhil Patel Tie The Knot at Traditional Wedding as The Newlyweds Twin in Ivory, See Pics

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot at a close-knit traditional wedding and the newlyweds twinned in ivory. See Pics

Dalljiet Kaur And Nikhil Patel Tie The Knot at Traditional Wedding as The Newlyweds Twin in Ivory, See Pics

Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel Tie The Knot at Traditional Wedding: Dalljiet Kaur finally got married to her beau Nikhil Patel in a grand close-knit traditional wedding ceremony. The marriage was attended by celebs from television and film industry such as Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra. Dalljiet and Nikhil shared a series of photos from their wedding and their friends Karishma and Ridhi also shared videos and pics on their Instagram stories. Dalljiet had earlier posted pictures from her Haldi and captioned her post as “To new beginnings, one step at a time. #haldiceremony #dalnik2 #onestepatatime #toforever.” The actor is former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife and the couple have a son from their first marriage named Jaydon.

CHECK OUT DALLJIET KAUR AND NIKHIL PATEL’S WEDDING PHOTOS:

DALLJIET KAUR GETS MARRIED TO NIKHIL PATEL

Dalljiet and Nikhil while sharing their wedding pics captioned her post as “Mr and Mrs Patel 🧿.” The newlyweds were twining in ethnic ivory attire. Dalljiet donned an ivory lehenga with a red dupatta and teamed it with diamond jewellery complete with a nose ring. Nikhil also wore a ivory Sherwani and white pajama. Dalljiet’s ex-husband Shalin spoke about her marriage with Nikhil in an interaction with ETimes and said “I wish an abundance of love to Dalljiet and Jaydon.” When Shalin was in Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, his ex-wife appealed to the audiences to vote for him. She had written in her social media post that “I would like to appeal fans to vote for Shalin, please vote for him, he has lived away from his family and comfort and surviving inside this house is challenging. So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, please vote for him, just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done fabulous job.”

Post-wedding Dalljiet and Jaydon will move to Kenya where Nikhil is based.

For more updates on Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel’s wedding, check out this space at India.com.











